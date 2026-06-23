Markwayne Mullin: Iranians With Regime Ties Sneaking Into US Through Canada for World Cup

The Trump administration says an alarming new threat is emerging at America’s northern border as the country hosts the 2026 World Cup.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned Sunday that Iranian nationals with ties to the country’s hardline regime are trying to enter the United States through Canada.

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Mullin said the problem has become serious enough that his agency is now on the case, Mediaite reported.

According to Mullin, many of those being caught are not ordinary travelers claiming to be looking for a better life.

Instead, he said some have direct connections to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has been decimated by the U.S. military in recent months.

Mullin said an “unusual amount” of Iranian nationals have recently attempted to cross into the United States through the northern border.

“We’ve seen an unusual amount of Iranian nationals trying to sneak in through the northern — not southern border, because President Trump’s policies have closed the southern border,” Mullin said.

🚨 WOW! DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin reveals Iran tried SNEAKING IN IRGC individuals to the World Cup Not on the Trump admin’s watch! “The World Cup, Iran has a team…the rest of the individuals Iran tried to bring in had DIRECT TIES to the IRGC. These games Iran plays… pic.twitter.com/yRFFW7XOxS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

Mullin said arrests of Iranian nationals at the Canadian border have been rising.

He also praised Canadian authorities for helping to catch the bad actors.

“We’ve seen arrests go up daily on Iranian nationals, and we have a good partnership with our Canadian partners that have been able to help apprehend them too,” Mullin said.

“But it’s worrisome, because the amount of influx we see and the amount of connections we have when we capture the people that they have direct ties to the IRGC,” he said.

Bartiromo asked whether those who are being busted are fleeing Iran or if they were connected to Tehran.

Mullin said the U.S. only allowed Iran to bring in a number of people with its soccer team that was roughly half that of other countries.

“The rest of the individuals that Iran had tried to bring in, all also had direct ties to the IRGC and aren’t their normal traveling group,” he said.

He concluded, “So these games that Iran plays, unfortunately, makes them an adversary that you can’t trust.”

Iran’s team will face Egypt on Friday in Seattle, according to Yahoo Sports.

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