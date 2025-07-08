Mass Bee Attack Injures 24, Leaves Several Victims in Critical Condition

Bees wreaked havoc for half an hour in a French town on Sunday, leaving 24 people injured with three of them in critical condition.

The incident took place in Aurillac in south-central France, according to the U.K. Independent.

Mayor Pierre Mathonier said bees have been buzzing about for years in the town and suggested that something provoked them.

“There were hives installed on the roof terrace of the Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux for over 10 years. Asian hornets must have threatened the hive, which caused the bees to become aggressive,” he said, according to the U.K. Mirror.

“These aggressive bees spread to Avenue de la République and attacked passersby,” he said.

🇫🇷 | Three people hospitalized after bee attack in Aurillac, southern France. ➔ Dozens were affected by the swarm incident on Sunday.

➔ Emergency services responded quickly to the scene to aid those in need. Authorities investigate reasons behind the unusual bee behavior.… pic.twitter.com/pzCP0XtSp4 — Thomas MORE (@ThomaMore) July 7, 2025

The Asian hornet is an invasive species that threatens honeybees, according to the Independent.

Mathonier said the hotel beekeeper “never experienced such behavior” in the past.

“It raises questions about the presence of hives in the city centre,” he said.

Other officials said the bees might be removed or killed.

“It could have been much more serious. It’s shocking. A 78-year-old person was stung 25 times.”

“All ended well,” Mathonier said. “The emergency services were perfectly coordinated.”

Mathonier said that as of Monday, all those hospitalized were improving, according to the Guardian.

He noted that the 78-year-old had to be resuscitated after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest.

Lt. Col. Michel Cayla, who commands the local fire services, said the attack was unique.

“In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was striking,” he said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 72 people per year were killed domestically by bees, wasps, and hornets between 2011 and 2021.

The Independent noted that less than 0.5 percent of the population has an allergic reaction to being stung that can trigger anaphylaxis.

