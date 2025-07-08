Share
News
French beekeeper Nicolas Periz handles a frame of a hive as he monitors bees at an apiary belonging to Famille Michaud Apiculteurs, Europe's leading honey retailer, in Lasseube, southwestern France, on June 12, 2025.
French beekeeper Nicolas Periz handles a frame of a hive as he monitors bees at an apiary belonging to Famille Michaud Apiculteurs, Europe's leading honey retailer, in Lasseube, southwestern France, on June 12, 2025. (Christophe Archambault - AFP / Getty Images)

Mass Bee Attack Injures 24, Leaves Several Victims in Critical Condition

 By Jack Davis  July 8, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

Bees wreaked havoc for half an hour in a French town on Sunday, leaving 24 people injured with three of them in critical condition.

The incident took place in Aurillac in south-central France, according to the U.K. Independent.

Mayor Pierre Mathonier said bees have been buzzing about for years in the town and suggested that something provoked them.

“There were hives installed on the roof terrace of the Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux for over 10 years. Asian hornets must have threatened the hive, which caused the bees to become aggressive,” he said, according to the U.K. Mirror.

“These aggressive bees spread to Avenue de la République and attacked passersby,” he said.

The Asian hornet is an invasive species that threatens honeybees, according to the Independent.

Mathonier said the hotel beekeeper “never experienced such behavior” in the past.

Have you been stung by a bee in the last year?

“It raises questions about the presence of hives in the city centre,” he said.

Other officials said the bees might be removed or killed.

“It could have been much more serious. It’s shocking. A 78-year-old person was stung 25 times.”

“All ended well,” Mathonier said. “The emergency services were perfectly coordinated.”

Mathonier said that as of Monday, all those hospitalized were improving, according to the Guardian.

Related:
Feds Breeding Billions of Flies, Planning to Dump Them on Texas and Mexico

He noted that the 78-year-old had to be resuscitated after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest.

Lt. Col. Michel Cayla, who commands the local fire services, said the attack was unique.

“In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was striking,” he said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 72 people per year were killed domestically by bees, wasps, and hornets between 2011 and 2021.

The Independent noted that less than 0.5 percent of the population has an allergic reaction to being stung that can trigger anaphylaxis.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mass Bee Attack Injures 24, Leaves Several Victims in Critical Condition
'A Depraved Lie': White House Fires Back After Schumer, Dems Push Disgusting Smears
CIA Quietly Admits it Has Lied to the Public About Lee Harvey Oswald for Decades
'What a Strong Christian Man Looks Like': Longtime Camp Director Lauded for Heroic Final Act as Flood Waters Rose
Planned Parenthood to Lose Staggering $1 Billion in Taxpayer Dollars
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation