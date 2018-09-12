SECTIONS
Faith World News
Print

Massive Muslim Group Pushes To Ban Franklin Graham from UK for ‘Bigotry’

Rev. Franklin Graham is seen holding a Bible while preaching to a crowd.Franklin Graham / FacebookEvangelist Franklin Graham is scheduled to visit England later this month, but some in the country's Muslim community are urging the government not to allow his appearance. (Franklin Graham / Facebook)

By Jack Davis
at 5:03pm
Print

Muslims have launched an all-out effort to have Britain ban evangelist Franklin Graham from appearing as planned at an event later this month in Blackpool.

The Muslim Council of Britain, which represents multiple groups, claims Graham supports “hate speech,” Newsweek reported.

“In the past, the government has banned individuals whom they claim are ‘not conducive to the public good.’ Mr. Graham’s remarks are on record and clearly demonstrate a hatred for Muslims and other minorities,” the council said in a statement, according to The Guardian. “We would expect the government to apply its criteria here. If it does not, it will send a clear message that it is not consistent in challenging all forms of bigotry.”

In July, when protests against his visit were just coalescing, Graham issued a response on his Facebook page.

“I’m sorry that some see hope as offensive, but I can assure you that tens of thousands of people in Blackpool and across the United Kingdom are searching for hope. Sex, drugs, money, even religion — none of these are the answer. I’m coming to share with everyone in Blackpool, Lancashire, and across North West England that there is One who can give you hope. Hope for today, hope for tomorrow, and hope for eternity. His name is Jesus Christ!” Graham wrote.

TRENDING: Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero for Mocking Obama

“Will you pray with me for this event in September and for God to work in a mighty way to transform hearts and lives across this region?” he wrote.

Graham has been direct about his concerns that Islam is a religion that bring danger with it.

“Politicians should stop saying ‘Islam is a religion of peace,'” he tweeted in 2017.

Do you think these Muslims are afraid of Franklin Graham?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Graham has also said he upholds Biblical teachings on same-sex relationships.

“The LGBT community continues to target Christians to try to get us to accept their lifestyle,” he has said, according to TheBlaze. “It ain’t gonna happen. God calls homosexuality sin — take it up with Him if you don’t like it. He is the one who defines sin, not me.”

Liberal legislator Gordon Marsden said the government should deny Graham a visa.

“It’s perfectly possible for the government not to admit someone whose presence is not conducive to the public good,” he said. “Graham’s visit to Blackpool is likely to cause considerable offence.”

Anglican bishop Julian Henderson, said he was neutral about Graham’s appearance, but appeared to side with Graham’s critics.

RELATED: ‘The Storm Is Coming’: Franklin Graham Shares Grim Prediction After ISIS Kills 21 Christians

“I must be very clear … I do not support any kind of hate speech, including the language of Islamophobia, Christianophobia or homophobia. There is a difference between having a different point of view and expressing hate. Within the Christian ethic there is no room for hate of another person and I do not defend the use of such language,” Henderson said.

Blackpool’s governing council also appears to side with Graham’s critics.

“The council’s position on these matters is robust and clear. We want to tackle discrimination, promote equality and increase respect and understanding between people regardless of their race, religion or sexual orientation or any such matter that can be subject to prejudice in our society,” councillor Maria Kirkland said. “If matters are brought to our attention that could constitute incitement to hatred, we will forward these to the relevant public authorities and should this be proved we will not hesitate to terminate this booking.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Patriot Day 2018."White House

President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.