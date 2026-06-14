McDonald's Manager, 20, Suffers Horrific Burns After Being Attacked with Hot Oil During Shift in California

A 20-year-old manager of a California McDonald’s restaurant, was hospitalized with severe burns after hot oil was thrown on him while he was at work. An employee of the restaurant has been arrested.

Jacob Smith, 20, was burned on his face, neck, right arm, and back, according to KCRA-TV.

His mother, Amber Smith, said her son was getting ready to leave the Yuba City McDonald’s when the incident took place.

“He was in the office getting ready to count the money when he saw out of the corner of his eye something, and he just turned, and the oil was just thrown on him,” she said.

“The pain he’s experiencing is so excruciating that they can’t give him a level of pain medicine outside of the ICU,” she said.

Jalani Bluett, an employee of the restaurant, was arrested, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

“I want justice to be served. I want him to serve the time he needs to serve for what he’s done to my son,” Amber Smith said.

MCDONALDS MANAGER SUFFERS SECOND DEGREE BURNS AFTER COWORKER THROWS HOT OIL IN CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT ATTACK Twenty year old Jacob Smith was working his shift at the McDonalds in Yuba City California on 30 May 2025 when 23 year old coworker Jalani Bluett allegedly tossed burning… pic.twitter.com/6QqQTFDAY2 — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 8, 2026

“I mean, I don’t wish bad things towards him. I just want him to understand that what he did — really understand what he did — and the pain that he caused to my son is excruciating,” she said.

“My son is God-fearing. He would give anything to anybody. If he had $5 in his wallet and you needed it, he would just give it to you,” she said, according to KXTV.

“He’s got second-degree burns over 22 percent of his body,” Smith said,

Police said Smith was able to give them some information when they responded.

“The victim was up walking around ambulatory and able to communicate with them, but had obvious burn marks on his upper torso and his face area,” Yuba City Police Lt. Michael Bullard said.

Bluett, 23, remains locked up in the Sutter County Jail. No motive for the attack has been determined.

“The arraignment was yesterday in the Sutter County Court, at which time he was held to answer on assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, serious felony assault resulting in great bodily injury, and he was held to answer on that at the arraignment, and currently he is being held in Sutter County with no bail,” Bullard said.

In a post on a GoFundMe for her son, Amber Smith noted, “He now faces a long and painful recovery process that will include ongoing medical care, treatments, and time away from work.”

“At just 20 years old, Jacob has worked hard to build a future for himself. He is engaged to be married and has always been responsible, hardworking, and committed to those he loves. This unexpected tragedy has created a major setback at a time when he should be looking forward to building his life and planning his future,” she posted.

“Thank you to God for saving my eye and giving me awesome family and friends,” Smith said, according to the GoFundMe page.

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