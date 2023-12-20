Share
Cartoons

You're a Mean One

 By A.F. Branco  December 20, 2023 at 6:03am
Share

For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/cartoons.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
A.F. Branco
AF Branco is an editorial cartoonist.




You're a Mean One
Mr. Fix It
Flip the Script
Trumped
Christmas Reset
See more...

Conversation