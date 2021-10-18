Share
Mel Brooks attends the premiere of ‘If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast’ in Beverly Hills, California, on May 17, 2021.
Mel Brooks attends the premiere of ‘If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast’ in Beverly Hills, California, on May 17, 2021. (Richard Shotwell - Invision / AP)

Mel Brooks Announces Sequel to One of His Most Beloved Works

 By The Associated Press  October 18, 2021 at 1:45pm
It is still good to be the king.

Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” actor Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works.

The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.”

Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement released Monday by Hulu, which will partner with Searchlight Television & 20th Television.

Filming is scheduled to begin next year. No cast members were announced.

The original film, which spoofed everything from ancient Rome to the French Revolution, featured Brooks as Moses and King Louis of France among other people.

It also included many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Conversation