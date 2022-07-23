Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Jan. 6 After Major Accusations Leveled Against Her

Former first lady Melania Trump twisted a spiky stiletto heel into accusations that she turned a blind eye to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Melania Trump’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, has claimed that her old boss refused to sign off on a statement condemning the Capitol incursion, according to Fox News.

In a Thursday interview, Melania Trump said “I always condemn violence” and that “had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol Building.”

She also noted that her duty that day was to document the changes made to the White House during the Trump era.

“On January 6, 2021, I was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady of the United States of America, and accordingly, I was unaware of what was simultaneously transpiring at the U.S. Capitol Building,” she said.

“As with all First Ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House’s historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations.

“Several months in advance, I organized a qualified team of photographers, archivists, and designers to work with me in the White House to ensure perfect execution. … As required, we scheduled January 6, 2021, to complete the work on behalf of our Nation.”

The former first lady said Grisham was not where she should have been that day.

“Ms. Grisham was not in the White House on January 6, and her behavior in her role as Chief of Staff ultimately amounts to dereliction of duty,” Melania Trump said, adding that “traditionally, the First Lady’s Chief of Staff provides detailed briefings surrounding our Nation’s important issues.”

“In fact, Ms. Grisham failed to provide insight and information into the events surrounding January 6 as she had abandoned her post in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; yet was consistent for Ms. Grisham.”

Melania Trump said she had “always been very supportive” of Grisham. “I stood behind Ms. Grisham after her failed stint as White House Press Secretary and welcomed her back to the East Wing,” she said.

Grisham was press secretary between the tenures of Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh MacEnany. Since the Trumps left the White House, she has emerged as a critic.

“It is evident that Grisham’s recent betrayals are a last-ditch attempt to resuscitate her ruined career and reputation,” Melania Trump said.

“And while Ms. Grisham’s behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident. … This is not the first time a former staffer has tried to maintain relevancy and profit by using my name to create a false narrative.”

Grisham has said that she texted Melania Trump about the Capitol incursion, asking, “Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness & violence?”

“No,” came the reply, according to Grisham.



Grisham has said that was a significant moment.

“Knowing her as well as I did at that point, it was so unlike her to not have condemned it. That was the moment it all kind of broke me,” Grisham said in an interview with CNN last month.

“I felt compelled to show that text because it was a lot of context, I thought, and again, knowing Melania like I did, I was so disappointed and discouraged and sickened that she wouldn’t stand up and just say simply, ‘There should be no violence.’”

