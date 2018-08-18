Minnesota Democrats Embrace Ellison Amid Abuse Allegations

Minnesota Democrats are standing behind U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and his bid for state attorney general, with the state party giving him an endorsement Saturday amid an allegation of domestic abuse from an ex-girlfriend.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that Ellison “will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable.”

Ellison received 326 votes, or 82 percent of delegates on hand at the party’s state executive committee meeting Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The endorsement comes after Ellison won the Democratic primary just days after Karen Monahan said Ellison had once dragged her off a bed by her feet while screaming obscenities.

Ellison has denied the allegation.

The lack of coverage surrounding the allegations against Ellison has been stark.

CNN gave Roy Moore’s accusers back-to-back coverage based on sole hearsay, but still have yet to acknowledge the accusations made against Keith Ellison — almost two days later.@CNN has officially made it known that they’re an extension of the Democrat Party. — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) August 13, 2018

Monahan has said she has video footage of the 2016 encounter but has declined to release it.

Ellison denied the existence of the incriminating video.

Even far-left group the National Organization for Women has called for Ellison to quit the race in which Ellison faces Republican Doug Wardlow.

Yet most other Democrats in Minnesota and abroad seemed completely OK with Ellison’s race and subsequent win.

In a speech to a packed auditorium of delegates Saturday, Ellison again denied abusing Monahan.

“Despite everything, I still care about her as a person and I don’t want anybody to say anything insulting to her at all,” Ellison said.

Ellison insisted that he wants to “recognize” women who have been abused.

“I want you know that I am committed to listening to all of the voices of every victim of abuse. I recognize and hear those voices of so many women who were silenced when they needed to be heard.”

About a dozen protesters gathered outside before the meeting, hoisting signs and shouting, “Ellison beats women,” to people filing inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

