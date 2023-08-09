Musk, Twitter Fined $350K After Special Council in Trump Case Filed 'Secret' Search Warrant

Newly released court documents reveal Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained a search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Twitter account in January.

Twitter delayed compliance and did not fully produce the information requested on the “@realDonaldTrump” account until three days after the court’s deadline, leading a federal judge to hold Twitter in contempt and issue a $350,000 sanction, according to document revealed Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the lower court’s decision in July.

The district court initially issued a nondisclosure order barring Twitter from notifying anyone about the warrant, which Twitter contested as a violation of the First Amendment and the Stored Communications Act.

