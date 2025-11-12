It’s a sad state of affairs when we have to rely upon nearly 80-year-old Vietnam veterans to deliver justice in Los Angeles — but we’re grateful they’re still around to do so.

That’s at least the story out of the Studio City neighborhood of LA, where a naked maniac who was trying to break into a woman’s house was shot dead by a 79-year-old veteran, who also happened to be her landlord.

KABC-TV reported that robbery was the man’s initial motive, but that drugs may have also been involved.

The station later reported that the man was carrying a lawn sign and rambling to himself in Spanish when he broke into the property stark naked around 7 a.m. local time on Friday.

“I’ll never forget it,” said George Karkoc, the veteran.

Karkoc said that he noticed the bizarre behavior and called 911. But then, he said, the man ran screaming into a nearby apartment.

Karkoc then intervened and tried to reason with the intruder as the woman in the apartment made her escape. However, the language barrier — as well as the intruder’s inebriation and/or mental health issues — made that problematic.

“I said, ‘I gotta gun,'” Karkoc told KCBS-TV. “I don’t have a chance with this guy.”

“The guy came out after her and he tried to talk him off the ledge,” said Karkoc’s son, Taras.

It didn’t work, and the attacker jumped the 79-year-old Karkoc.

“I don’t know what he did, but he intertwined himself,” he told KABC from his hospital bed.

“He jumped on top of me and wrapped his arms and legs around me,” Karkoc said. “He weighed over 200 pounds. I’m not strong enough to support that. I just collapsed straight down.”

“I wasn’t thinking about myself. I was thinking about taking care of the problem,” he added.

With the much-younger attacker pinning him to the ground and shattering his legs, the vet was able to move just enough to get his weapon.

“I pressed the gun against him and I fired … fired three times and the last shot,” he said.

“I made sure I was going to kill him.”

That he did — and although he still lies in a hospital bed with shattered legs, he was able to stop the intruder. The attacker was pronounced dead at the scene.







Karkoc remains hospitalized with his injuries, but his son has set up a GoFundMe to support his recovery. More than $35,000 had been taken in as of early Wednesday, although the fundraiser still has a long way to go to meet its $100,000 goal.

“We are raising funds to help cover the mounting medical expenses for George’s surgeries and ongoing care, as well as to support [his wife] Lily and the other victims as they recover physically and emotionally. Any support will go directly toward medical bills, therapy, and essential needs during this difficult time. Your help will make a real difference as we work to rebuild and heal after this traumatic event,” the page reads.

“I am aware of the financial burden of the hospitalization and I know that’s another obstacle we’re gonna have to face, so I’m indebted to him for doing that, and I’ve been seeing there’s a lot of support,” Karkoc said.

At least he had a few visitors on Veterans Day: Los Angeles Police Department officers and a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy visited the hero, who credits his survival to his military training.

It’s a long road ahead for Karkoc, who might not be walking again for another few months.

One might argue it’s an even longer road ahead for Los Angeles, where we still need a generation of men who should be enjoying their old age to protect a society that’s gone mad and won’t deal with either the mental health or drug crises that face cities and towns across its fruited plain, and where the politicians take the side of the maniacs and criminals.

