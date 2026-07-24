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Officials said two Romanian F-16s, similar to the ones pictured in a file photo from October 2024, were scrambled to deal with the drone.
Officials said two Romanian F-16s, similar to the ones pictured in a file photo from October 2024, were scrambled to deal with the drone. (Clement Mahoudeau - AFP / Getty Images)

NATO Country Shoots Down Suspected Russia Drone for First Time

 By Jack Davis  July 24, 2026 at 3:46pm
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A Romanian jet shot down a suspected Russian drone Friday after it entered the airspace of the NATO nation.

The incident, involving a Romanian F-16 ​fighter, marked the first time a NATO member has downed a drone after multiple airspace incursions by Russia in its war with Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Romanian Chief of Staff General Gheorghita Vlad said the drone appeared to be an Iran-designed weapon called a Shahed, which Russia uses in its attacks against Ukraine.

“Visually, the pilots reported the drone looked to be a ​Shahed type,” he said.

“There is an ongoing investigation to determine the origin of the drone. But in this part of the world it is Russia that is the attacker,” an army source said.

President Nicusor Dan said the incident took place at about 11 a.m. Friday.

“The area was uninhabited, so ​the pilot was able to shoot without any risk. Currently, teams of the relevant institutions are investigating the area to come ‌up with ⁠all the details about the incident,” Dan wrote.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said two F-16s and two Italian Eurofighter Typhoons based in Romania were sent aloft after the drone was detected.

“Our borders and our sovereignty are non-negotiable, and our military and NATO air police will continue to monitor the land border, the Danube and the Black Sea, as our military frequently identifies risks,” Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said, according to Fox News.

“The impact area and the drone debris are currently being analyzed, but the pattern is consistent with prior confirmed Russian drone flights during the numerous illegal attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Romania’s border,” she added.

Related:
Historic Video: US Deployed First-Ever Sea-Based Drones to Blow Apart Submarine and Ship Facility in Iran

Țoiu said Romania and NATO will defend their territory.

“NATO works, and we plan to be even stronger with the decisions on air defense and budget allocation from The Hague and Ankara summits,” she said.

“The path toward increased security is the path toward peace at Romania’s border. We will defend our citizens and we will continue to invest in protecting Romanian and Allied territory,” she said.


Romania has reported multiple airspace breaches by Russia since it began its attempt to conquer Ukraine in 2022, according to the New York Post.

In May, two people were injured in the Romanian town of Galati, which is near the Ukrainian border, when an errant drone struck an apartment building.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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