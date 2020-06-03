SECTIONS
NBA Announcer Resigns After Backlash to 'All Lives Matter' Tweet

By Jack Davis
Published June 3, 2020 at 9:04am
Longtime Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has paid the price for wading into the troubled waters of America’s racial swamp.

Napear, who on Sunday used the phrase “all lives matter” in a tweet to former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, resigned as the team’s announcer, a post he had held since 1988, on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report.

The writing was on the wall Monday when the Kings publicly scowled at the veteran broadcaster in a statement.

“Grant’s recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK,” the team said.

So what did Napear say? His Twitter account shows him responding to those who pushed back by explaining his position.


But that was not enough for some.

Napear was also dropped by the radio station that carried his show.

The decision was announced in a Twitter statement from the parent company of KHTK-AM that said it was “saddened” by his comments.

The statement said Napear’s “recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views of values of Bonneville International Corporation. The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive.”

The action provoked a buzz on Twitter.


Napear said his tweet was a mistake.

“I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was,” he said, according to the Sacramento Bee. “I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across.”

Do you think Napear should have lost his job?

“I’m in pain,” Napear said. “I’m 60 years old and I still have a lot learn.”

He also issued a statement that said, “I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







