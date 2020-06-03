Longtime Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear has paid the price for wading into the troubled waters of America’s racial swamp.

Napear, who on Sunday used the phrase “all lives matter” in a tweet to former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, resigned as the team’s announcer, a post he had held since 1988, on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report.

The writing was on the wall Monday when the Kings publicly scowled at the veteran broadcaster in a statement.

“Grant’s recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization’s views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK,” the team said.

Statement from Kings on Grant Napear:

Statement from Kings on Grant Napear:

"Grant's recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization's views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK." — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) June 2, 2020

So what did Napear say? His Twitter account shows him responding to those who pushed back by explaining his position.

Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

100%…trust me I have more black friends than white. I grieve with them and pray that before I leave this earth we can finally truly walk hand in hand https://t.co/TSy62taHq7 — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

If it came across as dumb I apologize. That was not my intent. That’s how I was raised. It has been engrained in me since I can remember. I’ve been doing more listening than talking the past few days. I believe the past few days will change this country for the better! https://t.co/Gsh84BPBEk — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020



But that was not enough for some.

Napear was also dropped by the radio station that carried his show.

The decision was announced in a Twitter statement from the parent company of KHTK-AM that said it was “saddened” by his comments.

The statement said Napear’s “recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views of values of Bonneville International Corporation. The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive.”

Bonneville Sacramento has parted ways with Grant Napear. pic.twitter.com/n2T7CFOItP — Sports 1140 KHTK (@Sports1140KHTK) June 2, 2020

The action provoked a buzz on Twitter.

Now people are losing jobs for stating that every single life matters. So things are going well. https://t.co/AEG86UUz06 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2020

Grant Napear refused to acknowledge the importance of BLM. He insisted that Donald Sterling couldn’t be racist because he hired black execs. He was insulting to listeners and told people to go kill themselves. He had years to learn. He refused. It was never about one tweet. https://t.co/81wwvlVz1u — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) June 3, 2020

@GrantNapearshow I have never watched a Kings game on CSN without you behind the mic 😢😢😢 — Coben (@bibbyfan10) June 3, 2020



Napear said his tweet was a mistake.

“I’m not as educated on BLM as I thought I was,” he said, according to the Sacramento Bee. “I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across.”

“I’m in pain,” Napear said. “I’m 60 years old and I still have a lot learn.”

He also issued a statement that said, “I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart.”

