NBC Announces Staffer Has Died from Coronavirus

NBC News announced Friday that one of its employees has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Network employees were told in an email from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack early Friday that a 25-year employee based out of NBC headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City had passed away Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Larry Edgeworth, 61, leaves behind a wife and two sons, NBC News reported.

Edgeworth’s wife revealed he suffered from pre-existing health issues, but did not disclose the nature of those issues.

“As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable,” Lack wrote in his email to staffers.

“We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time,” he added.

A number of NBC employees honored Edgeworth’s memory on social media:

Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss https://t.co/CD8tSbttd6 via @NBCNews — Al Roker (@alroker) March 20, 2020

This is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who just passed away due to COVID19. I adored him. He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss u pic.twitter.com/36Hg9WbiCG — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 20, 2020

I would like for you to know this name : Larry Edgeworth. He was a longtime member of our NBC crew.. big smile.. big heart..we loved Larry and he loved us back.. all of us …He died after testing positive for the Coronavirus 💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 20, 2020

When coronavirus hits home, it is heartbreaking. The disbelief runs deep. Our dear colleague Larry Edgeworth (second from left) has left us. We worked together countless times over two decades. Larry was kind, protective, funny and always a pro. God bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/UD7Wo4nxKq — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) March 20, 2020

Devastated. Larry was the guy. This was my DUDE in Sanford covering Trayvon’s murder & in so many places traveling to cover stories for ⁦@MSNBC⁩. Just a lovable, hilarious, brilliant guy. Take coronavirus seriously please and damn that virus to Hell. https://t.co/i0f32d9sC8 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2020

This is Larry Edgeworth (left), our ⁦@NBCNews⁩ colleague who died from #coronavirus and this is why I loved him. He made every shoot, no matter where or what, better. pic.twitter.com/8otVFXdNhn — Anne Thompson (@annenbcnews) March 20, 2020

The NBC News official Twitter account also commemorated the late staffer:

Larry Edgeworth, a beloved NBC News colleague and “the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” has died after testing positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/eOghkAHeNb — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2020

Two other NBC News employees have also tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, which led the network to order a number of staffers to begin working from home.

An employee working on NBC’s “Today” show tested positive for the coronavirus, the network said Monday, as did an employee working on “NBC Nightly News,” who was diagnosed Thursday.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker have been broadcasting from home as a precaution.

Other employees who might have been exposed to the infection were asked to self-isolate to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, NBC reported.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said Monday of the “Today” staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Edgeworth is one of more than 200 Americans who have died after contracting the coronavirus. At least 18 new deaths were reported in the U.S. on Friday, as the total number of confirmed American cases has surpassed 16,000.

