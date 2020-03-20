SECTIONS
NBC Announces Staffer Has Died from Coronavirus

A bronze statue of Atlas, made in 1937 by Lee Lawrie and Rene Chambellan, is among the Art Deco artworks at New York City's Rockefeller Center.Robert Alexander / Getty ImagesA bronze statue of Atlas, made in 1937 by Lee Lawrie and Rene Chambellan, is among the Art Deco artworks at New York City's Rockefeller Center. (Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 20, 2020 at 11:55am
NBC News announced Friday that one of its employees has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Network employees were told in an email from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack early Friday that a 25-year employee based out of NBC headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City had passed away Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Larry Edgeworth, 61, leaves behind a wife and two sons, NBC News reported.

Edgeworth’s wife revealed he suffered from pre-existing health issues, but did not disclose the nature of those issues.

“As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable,” Lack wrote in his email to staffers.

“We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time,” he added.

A number of NBC employees honored Edgeworth’s memory on social media:

The NBC News official Twitter account also commemorated the late staffer:

Two other NBC News employees have also tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, which led the network to order a number of staffers to begin working from home.

An employee working on NBC’s “Today” show tested positive for the coronavirus, the network said Monday, as did an employee working on “NBC Nightly News,” who was diagnosed Thursday.

“Today” show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker have been broadcasting from home as a precaution.

Other employees who might have been exposed to the infection were asked to self-isolate to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, NBC reported.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said Monday of the “Today” staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Edgeworth is one of more than 200 Americans who have died after contracting the coronavirus. At least 18 new deaths were reported in the U.S. on Friday, as the total number of confirmed American cases has surpassed 16,000.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
