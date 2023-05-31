Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s list of contact was a roster of powerful people, according to new documents.

The revelations from the Daily Mail are based on emails that were given to the government of the Virgin Islands by Epstein’s estate. Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, owned two islands.

An upfront word of clarification: Epstein had long moved in the circle of rich and powerful people, not all of whom were clients.

The documents note several connections that have long been public, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, whose name was dropped in 2011 by Epstein while trying to persuade JPMorgan to invest in a fund in which he also wanted Microsoft founder Bill Gates to invest.

In 2011, he wrote bank executives “I am also aware JPM has a colorful array of clients so a client relationship is much less problematic than an institutional joint venture.” At that point, Epstein was already a convicted sex offender, as noted by the Associated Press.

In one message, Epstein, speaking of the prince, wrote, “He is now allowed to make money.”

Epstein’s frequent meetings with Gates are noted, as Epstein tried to rope Gates into his businesses.

While trying to convince JPMorgan executives to invest in a fund he proposed to oversee, he wrote them that the fund would “Allow Bill (Gates) to have access to higher quality people, investment, allocation, governance without upsetting either his marriage or the current sensitivities of the current foundation employees.”

Epstein offered a scheme to JPMorgan in which he would work with wealthy clients on a fee-splitting basis.

“I cook it slowly, adding various ingredients, almost fully cook it and then want to turn it over to you,” he wrote.

In proposing the fund, he wrote, “Though membership in the ‘club’ could be known the gifts can be given anonymously. This will fulfill the wishes of many that have spoken to Bill about wanting to do things but not wanting the publicity.”

A report in The Wall Street Journal alleged that Gates had an affair with a Russian bridge player named Mila Antonova and that Epstein hinted at the affair while trying to get Gates to invest in a fund he was trying to establish at the time. The Journal said it was told the tale by “people familiar with the matter.”

The documents note that Epstein’s connection to Woody Allen included months in which there were multiple meetings between the two men.

From 2011 through 2013, there were consistent references to Epstein having dinner or other social events with Allen and Allen’s wife Soon-Yi.

Some name-droppings never panned out. For example, one entry suggests that comedian Chris Rock might attend a dinner, but a source close to Rock told the Daily Mail he never attended.

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel met Epstein several times while Thiel was a member of the board of Facebook and ran a venture capital firm called Founders Fund.

Tommy Mottola, a past chair of Sony Music, confirmed that he met with Epstein.

“Mr. Epstein and I shared some mutual acquaintances, and he called me several times to request concert tickets, as many people do,” he said in a statement.

Other names dropped along the way include actress Irina Shayk, Wendi Murdoch, the former wife of Rupert Murdoch, and billionaire Richard Branson.

