New Jersey Cargo Ship Fire Burns for Third Day, Coast Guard Set to Hold Emergency Conference

A cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at a New Jersey port after the fire claimed the lives of two firefighters and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships.

Crews shot jets of water into the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d’Avorio docked in Newark as flames flared periodically from the section of the ship where hundreds of vehicles were loaded onto multiple decks.

The Coast Guard and other officials were set to hold a news conference later Friday to give an update on the situation.

Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr. died fighting the blaze that broke out Wednesday night on the 10th floor of the ship.

We are saddened to announce the passing of two Newark Firefighters, Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks, Jr., who each died while fighting a fire at Port Newark that began July 5 and continued into July 6. Our deepest condolences go to the families and loved ones of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/R5FVWyeNSK — City of Newark (@CityofNewarkNJ) July 6, 2023

The fire quickly reached the 11th and 12th floors as firefighters were forced to retreat in the intense heat.

Five other firefighters were injured.

Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said the department had trained on ships before but not the specific kind of cargo vessel they’re confronting now. He described the vessel as unlike the passenger-carrying ships on which the department had previously trained.

Should there be a larger investigation into this fire and the response to it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Marine traffic trackers show the ship, which was built in 2011, had arrived from the Port of Baltimore several days earlier.

Grimaldi Deep Sea said the fire broke out on the ship’s 10th deck as its 28 crew members and local stevedores were completing the loading of more than 1,200 new and used cars, vans and trucks bound for West Africa.

The company’s statement said the crew immediately activated on-board fire suppression procedures and the local firefighting service was alerted, triggering a prompt response that was crucial to containing and controlling the blaze.

It also said that no electric cars nor hazardous cargo is on board, no fuel spills have been detected, and the stability of the ship was not been compromised.

If you listen closely, you’ll hear popping noises / explosions coming from the ship deck. Over the last 20 minutes, I’ve heard an upwards of at least 15 pops. The smell is putrid. Black smoke continues to billow into the sky… flames raging on here at Port Newark. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Tcla4V2NvL — Ali Reid (@alireidtv) July 7, 2023

The Grimaldi Group statement said the cause of the fire isn’t known, but it will investigate in cooperation with authorities.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate but the Coast Guard is taking the lead, said Jennifer Gabris, an NTSB spokeswoman.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.