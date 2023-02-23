Parler Share
Voters line up to cast their ballots on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe on Nov. 8, 2022.
Voters line up to cast their ballots on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe on Nov. 8, 2022. (John Moore / Getty Images)

New Law Would Require Totally New Elections if Dems Try Their 2020 Tricks Again

 By Samantha Chang  February 23, 2023 at 8:35am
A new bill aimed at combating voter fraud in Arizona is making its way through the legislative system and could mark a turning point in the state’s contentious elections.

Senate Bill 1695, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jake Hoffman, was approved by the Senate Government Committee on Feb. 16.

Under the proposal, an election would not be certified if voters were disenfranchised because election laws were violated.

The bill, which applies to Arizona counties with more than 1 million residents, calls for a redo of any election where such violations occurred.

“For the primary and general election in a county with a population of more than 1 million persons, the County Board of Supervisors, County Recorder and County Officer in Charge of Elections may not canvass the results of an election in which election laws were violated and the violations resulted in the disenfranchisement of at least 1 percent of the eligible voters in the county,” SB 1695 reads.

“The County Board of Supervisors, County Recorder and County Officer in Charge of Elections shall hold a new primary or general election.”

Hoffman said passing this law is not a partisan issue since it protects the integrity of all voters.

“I stand on the side of voters, not Republican voters. I stand on the side of all voters,” he said before casting his vote last week. “Whether they’re an independent, whether they’re a Democrat, whether they’re a Green Party or a Libertarian or a Republican, I stand on the side of every single voter.

“You should not ever be disenfranchised because election officials violate the law. I vote yes.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake — who is still contesting the results in her race — tweeted her support, writing, “Fair elections are worth fighting for.”

Lake included a video of Hoffman speaking before the Arizona Senate Government Committee, where he underscored that ensuring fair elections is a civil rights issue and a sacred constitutional obligation.

“Election integrity — and ensuring that voters have confidence in both the process and the outcome of elections — is the civil rights issue of our time,” he said.

“This is one of our foundational duties — constitutional obligations as a legislature — is to ensure that we have an effective process.”

Hoffman said SB 1695 is critical because Arizona’s 2022 election was “botched.”

“We do not have the safeguards in place to protect voters and to ensure that they are not disenfranchised,” he said. “The 2022 election made that abundantly clear.”

Hoffman continued, “Pinal County botched the primary and then booted the general.”

Was the 2022 election fair?

Pima County?” he said. “Rampant problems for decades. Maricopa County? Unbelievable! They willy-nilly violated the law. They just openly violated the law.”

As a reminder, the 2022 midterm elections in Arizona were an absolute clown show marked by malfunctioning voting machines and suspicious printer errors that rejected ballots on Election Day.

While leftist politicians and their corporate media lapdogs cavalierly dismissed voter complaints of alarming irregularities, even many Democrats believe something fishy occurred.

Indeed, a staggering 69 percent of Democrats surveyed in a Rasmussen poll believe Arizonans were denied the “sacred right to vote” because of the numerous Election Day polling site problems that occurred in Maricopa County, leading to hours-long lines.

The issues during the 2022 midterms were a continuation of the dubious actions that occurred in the 2020 presidential election, when bureaucrats in multiple states violated state election laws using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse.

Several Democrat-controlled battleground states allowed unprecedented absentee voting, unduly expanded voting windows, mass ballot harvesting and the use of unsecured drop boxes.

No matter what your political persuasion, the slew of mind-boggling disruptions that occurred in Arizona on Election Day should make you wonder if the results were marred — whether intentionally or accidentally.

Either scenario is not acceptable.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




