A New Mexico man was killed last month in his own home after he was mauled to death by a bear, and his family is now speaking out about the life he led before his death.

Benjamin Halona, 67, died on August 20th after the attack, according to an article published by The Guardian on Wednesday.

His sister, Gloria Halona, and her daughter, Samantha Vandever, said he became a widower back in February and was struggling with health issues. They also want people to remember him for his commitment and career as a firefighter, rather than how he died.

“He was a really strong person,” Gloria said during a telephone interview. “And, even though he didn’t have a lot, he was happy.”

Halona was alone at home in the Navajo Nation community of Crystal, New Mexico, after his stepson Casey went to the post office. When Casey returned to the residence, he noticed the door was open, and there was a bear inside.

Casey was able to escape to a nearby room and barricaded himself inside before he used his cell phone to call for help.

He also contacted Gloria and Vandever, who saw the bear as they drove over to help. The bear eventually ran but was ultimately shot by authorities, The Guardian reported.

Halona’s family found a “horrific scene” after looking inside the house, with Vandever saying “it was a lot for us.”

“He endured a lot in his life — especially during his death,” she added. “And we’re all heartbroken that this had to happen to him.”

The Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a statement last month on social media about the attack a few days after Halona’s death.

“The bear was shot and wounded by responding law enforcement officers but fled into nearby woods,” the Facebook post read. “Responders later located and neutralized the bear. The victim died from injuries sustained in the attack.

“NNDFW extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, loved ones, and the Crystal community during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

In addition, it warned citizens about black bears being “wild animals and should always be considered unpredictable and potentially dangerous.”

“Bear attacks on people are uncommon, but any bear may defend itself or become aggressive. Never approach, feed, follow, or attempt to photograph a bear at close range,” it concluded.

“If you encounter a bear: Do not run. Face the bear and back away slowly, giving it a clear route to leave. If the bear approaches, stand your ground, make yourself look large, and make loud noises. Keep children close and dogs leashed. Do not allow a dog to chase or confront a bear. If a black bear attacks, fight back using anything available.”

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