SECTIONS
Lifestyle News Sports
Print

New NFL QB Sensation Gardner Minshew: 'I Can Have Hope Through Jesus'

Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 8, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field.Sam Greenwood / Getty ImagesGardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 8, 2019, at TIAA Bank Field. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published September 13, 2019 at 2:01pm
Print

On Sunday, Gardner Minshew will become the second member of the 2019 quarterback draft class to start a regular-season NFL game.

Twelve months ago, that would have seemed like a total impossibility.

While Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins had NFL teams and media pundits drooling, Minshew was just trying to fit in with a new team.

Minshew had arrived at Washington State University in 2018 as a graduate transfer whose path there had been a winding one, dotted with more downs than ups.

After not receiving a single Division I scholarship offer coming out of high school, the Mississippi native settled for Troy University in Alabama. When it became apparent that playing time would be hard to come by at Troy, he transferred to Northwest Mississippi Community College before eventually landing at East Carolina University.

TRENDING: Mnuchin Cuts Jim Acosta Down to Size for 'Most Ridiculous Question I've Ever Heard'

Minshew’s time at ECU included a pair of 3-9 seasons and came to an end with him being booed off the field and losing his starting job.

“My career seemed to be going in the wrong direction,” he wrote in an article for Athletes for God earlier this year.

“It was around that time one of my old high school principals sent me the verse Galatians 6:9, which says ‘Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up,'” Minshew continued.

“Getting that verse at that time was just a Godsend, and the timing could not have been any better,” he wrote.

Minshew would go on to have an electric 2018 season at Washington State while playing in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. His 38 touchdowns and 4,779 yards through the air helped the Cougars to an 11-2 season and earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top senior quarterback.

“God is so good,” Minshew said when he won the award.

But this wasn’t the only time he has been open about his Christian faith.

RELATED: Troubled NFL Superstar Antonio Brown Joins Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in New England

Minshew’s impressive senior season caught the eye of NFL scouts, and the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him in the sixth round. Still, it wasn’t expected that he would see significant playing time this early in his NFL career.

Do you think Gardner Minshew will remain the Jaguars’ starting quarterback when Nick Foles returns?

But Nick Foles’ broken collarbone means that Minshew is likely to be at the helm for at least the first half of the Jags’ season.

After putting up eye-popping numbers in Week 1 relief duty — he completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville’s 40-26 loss to Kansas City — there is plenty of hype surrounding the rookie.

Whether he delivers or not remains to be seen, but he’s clearly prepared for whatever happens this season.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp helped found The Wildcard in 2017. He currently serves as the site's editor.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







New NFL QB Sensation Gardner Minshew: 'I Can Have Hope Through Jesus'
ESPN Makes Midgame Change on 'Monday Night Football' After Angry Viewers Complain on Social Media
NFL Veteran Ryan Russell Comes Out as LGBT
Bernie Sanders' Boxing Session Goes Very Wrong When Punching Bag Punches Back
NFL Stars Pour Cold Water on the Idea of Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Playing in the NFL
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×