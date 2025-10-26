Share
This stock image shows a handcuffed prisoner in an orange jumpsuit. (SeanShot / Getty Images)

New Oklahoma Law Could Mean Serious Jail Time for First Drunk Driving Offenses: Should Other States Follow Suit?

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2025 at 11:00am
A new Oklahoma law that takes effect Nov. 1 will increase the instances when a Driving Under the Influence charge can be elevated to a felony.

Passing the bill had been Job One for Jeff Murrow, executive director of Victims of Impaired Drivers, ever since his daughter was killed by a drunk driver, according to KFOR-TV.

“Marissa was killed in October of 2020 by a man that was nearly three times the legal limit. Driving the wrong way on the Kilpatrick Turnpike,” he said.

“You can’t say it’s a mistake when it’s their second, third, fourth time to repeat,” Murrow explained.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, first-time offenders can be hit with a felony.

Circumstances that can lead to a felony charge include a crash, driving with a minor in the vehicle, excessive speed or reckless driving, running away from the police, or having a blood alcohol concentration of .15 percent or higher.

“Remember: The safest choice is don’t drink and drive. Your choices behind the wheel affect not only your life but the lives of everyone on the road,” the post said.

“This new legislation, I certainly favor,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said, according to KOKI-TV. “It’s because I’ve been doing this for 35 plus years.”

“You and I and everybody else here at the courthouse deal with way too many absolute carnage collisions and tragedies,” Kunzweiler continued. “Innocent people who are just trying to do what they do on a daily basis.”

Is this too harsh or way overdue?

The new law replaces one that limited a first-time DUI without any injury or property damage to a misdemeanor charge.

The bill was vetoed earlier this year by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who said he thought the bill could lead to unnecessary incarcerations. The state House and Senate then overrode Stitt’s veto, according to KOCO-TV.

The bill had been sponsored by Republican state Sen. Darrell Weaver and Republican state Rep. John George.

“By expanding the definition of aggravated DUI, we are sending a clear message that impaired driving, especially when coupled with reckless behavior, will not be tolerated,” Weaver said in a March news release, according to The Oklahoman.

“As a state, we need to hold drunk drivers accountable for their actions,” George said according to a post on the Oklahoma state House website.

“Driving under the influence is a decision that affects so many lives. I hope this bill will make an offender think twice before drinking and driving again.”

Oklahoma is not alone in getting tough. Florida recently passed legislations increasing penalties for Boating Under the Influence and DUI, according to Spectrum News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
