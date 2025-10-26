New Oklahoma Law Could Mean Serious Jail Time for First Drunk Driving Offenses: Should Other States Follow Suit?

A new Oklahoma law that takes effect Nov. 1 will increase the instances when a Driving Under the Influence charge can be elevated to a felony.

Passing the bill had been Job One for Jeff Murrow, executive director of Victims of Impaired Drivers, ever since his daughter was killed by a drunk driver, according to KFOR-TV.

“Marissa was killed in October of 2020 by a man that was nearly three times the legal limit. Driving the wrong way on the Kilpatrick Turnpike,” he said.

“You can’t say it’s a mistake when it’s their second, third, fourth time to repeat,” Murrow explained.

According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, first-time offenders can be hit with a felony.

Circumstances that can lead to a felony charge include a crash, driving with a minor in the vehicle, excessive speed or reckless driving, running away from the police, or having a blood alcohol concentration of .15 percent or higher.

“Remember: The safest choice is don’t drink and drive. Your choices behind the wheel affect not only your life but the lives of everyone on the road,” the post said.

“This new legislation, I certainly favor,” Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said, according to KOKI-TV. “It’s because I’ve been doing this for 35 plus years.”

“You and I and everybody else here at the courthouse deal with way too many absolute carnage collisions and tragedies,” Kunzweiler continued. “Innocent people who are just trying to do what they do on a daily basis.”

Is this too harsh or way overdue? Too harsh Way overdue

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Too harsh: 0% (0 Votes) Way overdue: 0% (0 Votes)

The new law replaces one that limited a first-time DUI without any injury or property damage to a misdemeanor charge.

The bill was vetoed earlier this year by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who said he thought the bill could lead to unnecessary incarcerations. The state House and Senate then overrode Stitt’s veto, according to KOCO-TV.

The bill had been sponsored by Republican state Sen. Darrell Weaver and Republican state Rep. John George.

“By expanding the definition of aggravated DUI, we are sending a clear message that impaired driving, especially when coupled with reckless behavior, will not be tolerated,” Weaver said in a March news release, according to The Oklahoman.

“As a state, we need to hold drunk drivers accountable for their actions,” George said according to a post on the Oklahoma state House website.

“Driving under the influence is a decision that affects so many lives. I hope this bill will make an offender think twice before drinking and driving again.”

Oklahoma is not alone in getting tough. Florida recently passed legislations increasing penalties for Boating Under the Influence and DUI, according to Spectrum News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.