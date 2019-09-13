SECTIONS
New Storm Lurking with the Potential To Follow a Similar Path to Dorian

Storm radarThe Weather Channel / Twitter screen shotStorm radar (The Weather Channel / Twitter screen shot)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published September 13, 2019 at 3:11pm
Hurricane Dorian may have finally dissipated this week, but it appears locations impacted by the storm may not be out of the woods yet.

According to The Weather Channel, a storm currently being referred to by the National Hurricane Center as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine began picking up steam Friday morning off the coast of the Bahamas.

The NHC says conditions are such that the now stationary storm, which was upgraded to a tropical depression Friday afternoon, has the potential to form a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

And key indicators suggest a Tropical Storm Humberto could do substantial damage, with its potential path charted directly over landmasses already ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

“The system is expected to become a tropical storm and bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the northwestern Bahamas later today,” the NHC wrote in an 11 a.m. advisory Friday.

Citizens on Florida’s northeast coast were also told not to rule out a potential lashing from those tropical-storm-force winds — which could surpass speeds of 39 miles per hour.

“Heavy rainfall and scattered flash flooding is possible this weekend in coastal sections of eastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina,” the advisory reads, suggesting that even sections of North Carolina may be subject to rainfall-related flooding “depending on the track of the system.”

Georgia, the Carolinas and Florida took a beating from Dorian last week, witnessing record flooding in certain areas and reporting no shortage of damage to property, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Four Americans reportedly died during the multi-day storm, which had far-reaching impacts as far north as Canada.

Areas of the Bahamas fared far worse when the then-Category 5 hurricane battered the islands for two days, causing what some referred to as “apocalyptic” damage.

According to USA Today, as many as 42 people were reported dead and some island towns reported nearly 90 percent destruction of infrastructure.

More than 1,300 residents are still missing or unaccounted for following the storm.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor of opinion since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







