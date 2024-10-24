New York Times Faces Election Day Disaster as Strike Looms

The New York Times Tech Guild issued a warning that they may go on strike during the period surrounding Election Day.

The strike could drastically impact the newspaper’s ability to deliver timely election coverage, including live updates, results and forecasts, according to The Washington Post. Benjamin Harnett, a principal software engineer and shop steward for the Tech Guild, stressed that essential services — such as the NYT’s celebrated election-night needle, live blogs and push notifications — could be compromised without the technical team.

The Tech Guild, representing about 600 members, voted overwhelmingly in September to authorize a strike, the outlet reported. This union of software engineers, product managers, data analysts and designers has been negotiating its first contract with the NYT since 2022, and the crux of the dispute centers around job security and pay equity; both sides have accused the other of stalling negotiations.

Nearly 750 of our coworkers in the @NYTimes newsroom have signed a pledge supporting us. They are urging AG Sulzberger and execs to bargain NOW… pic.twitter.com/viAck12Ny6 — New York Times Tech Guild (@NYTGuildTech) October 21, 2024

“Pretty much every aspect of the business is backed by digital systems that we’ve created,” Harnett said, the Post reported. “I’ve been at the New York Times for 12½ years. I’ve been on call for all the presidential elections during that time, and the midterms — things go wrong all night. If engineers with critical knowledge of those systems aren’t there … that could really go through the whole business.”

The Guild has strategically timed the strike authorization, noting that about half of its workers maintain election-critical programs. Despite the threat, the NYT insists it has plans in place to minimize disruption.

“We have robust plans in place to ensure that we are able to fulfill our mission and serve our readers,” NYT representative Danielle Rhoades Ha said.

About 750 NYT journalists signed a plegde to senior management Monday, urging them to reach an agreement with the Tech Guild. “The work and reputation of The Times are on the line. Tech workers deserve a strong union contract that reflects the immense value their work brings to The Times,” the journalists said in a statement.

Other unions at the NYT, including Wirecutter’s union, have supported the Tech Guild and criticized the management’s seven hours of bargaining in September, the outlet reported. The NYT contested this claim and stated that 14 hours were spent on negotiations; however, significant disagreements between the parties persist.

The NYT and the Tech Guild did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.