NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Is Baptized - Pay Attention to the Two Words on His Shirt
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly was baptized last week wearing a shirt that proclaims “God’s Real.”
Jill Kelly posted a video of the baptism on Instagram.
In it, the former NFL star called out “Yes I do!” When asked if he loved Jesus.
“Jim’s t-shirt says, ‘God’s Real.’ He is!” she posted.
“I have witnessed God at work in this man’s life for over 30 years…and I can tell you that God isn’t just REAL, He is faithful, trustworthy, kind, loving, compassionate, powerful, gracious, GOOD, merciful, forgiving…and so so much MORE,” she wrote.
“He is immeasurably MORE than we can imagine! He is EVERYTHING!” she wrote.
Jill Kelly also posted several Bible verses supporting being baptized.
“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age. Matthew 28:19-20,” she posted.
Jim Kelly has had highs and lows, leading the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1993, but losing them all. His son, Hunter, was diagnosed with Krabbe disease, which led to his early death, according to Sports Spectrum. Kelly has battled squamous cell carcinoma since 2013.
“I’m not a man of many words and I don’t speak ‘Christianese,’” Jim Kelly posted on Instagram.
“All I know is that God changed my life. After Hunter went to heaven I was so lost and angry at God. But God loved me anyway and he never gave up on me,” he wrote.
“I’m far from perfect but God helped me humble myself and seek him for help. Becoming a Christian is the best decision I’ve made in my life. I wish I would’ve come to him sooner. But his timing is perfect. And finally I was baptized,” he wrote.
“Thank you Hunter. It’s because of you that I know Jesus and I will see you again,” he wrote.
Kelley told Sports Spectrum that he has been shaken, but never lost his faith.
“It didn’t take me very long to realize that God had a plan for me and that was to be able to share what I’ve been through to others that may be looking to give up, to not persevere through the tough times,” Kelly said recently.
“I’ve been tested over and over and over again, and I’m still being tested. But you just have to keep the faith. Keep that positive attitude,” Kelly added.
