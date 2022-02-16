Share
News
Sports
Then-President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Loretta Lynch, talk to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 29, 2015.
Then-President Barack Obama and his attorney general, Loretta Lynch, talk to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 29, 2015. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

NFL Hires Obama's Attorney General Amid Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

 By The Associated Press  February 16, 2022 at 3:32pm
Share

The NFL has hired a law firm that includes former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to defend it and its teams in former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ race discrimination lawsuit.

Lynch, the attorney general in the latter part of the Obama administration, will work with Brad Karp, chairman at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison. Karp previously has worked for the league in concussion cases.

Flores, who is black, was fired as Miami’s coach last month after the team finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year under his leadership.

He named the league and three teams — the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants — in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this month, alleging unfair hiring practices in the NFL.

After the lawsuit was filed, the league said it would defend itself against claims it said were “without merit.”

Trending:
Levi's President Publicly Quits Over Company's Attempt to Silence Her Views on COVID Restrictions

The Dolphins, Broncos and Giants also denied Flores’ allegations.

Soon after, in a memo to the 32 clubs, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “We understand the concerns expressed by coach Flores and others. … While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

During his annual Super Bowl news conference, the commissioner added, “We won’t tolerate racism. We won’t tolerate discrimination.”

“I found all of the allegations, whether they were based on racism or discrimination or the integrity of our game, all of those to me were very disturbing,” he said. “They are very serious matters to us on all levels, and we need to make sure we get to the bottom of all of them.”

In his lawsuit, Flores cited a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview for the head coaching position. Those texts led Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.

“It was humiliating, to be quite honest,” Flores said.

“There was disbelief, there was anger, there was a wave of emotion for a lot of reasons,” he said.

There were nine head coach openings this offseason and two went to minorities.

Mike McDaniel, who replaced Flores in Miami, is biracial.

Related:
Reporter Who Uncovered Secret Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting Found Dead

Lovie Smith, who is black, was hired to replace David Culley as coach of the Houston Texans.

That brought the total of minority head coaches to five, three of them black.

Flores also claims in the lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss during the coach’s first season (2019) because he wanted the club to “tank” so it could get the draft’s top pick.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Hires Obama's Attorney General Amid Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Prominent Mexican Scientist Pleads Guilty to Spying on the United States for Russia
NFL Veteran Arrested on Manslaughter Charges
US Finally Claims Its First Gold Medal of 2022 Olympics in Poetic Fashion
NFL Star Arrested After Playing in the Pro Bowl
See more...

Conversation