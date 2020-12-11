Login
NFL Legend Tony Dungy Calls Raphael Warnock's Christian Faith Into Doubt with Biting Questions

By Jack Davis
Published December 11, 2020 at 12:06pm
Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy brought his hard-hitting style to the battle over abortion with a tweet that called out Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock is battling Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of the two runoff elections that will take place in Georgia next month.

Warnock has declared himself to be a “pro-choice pastor.”

That provoked questions from Dungy.

“Rev Warner may be a pastor,” Dungy tweeted, later blaming spell-check for not getting Warnock’s name correct.

“My question would be ‘Is he a Christian?’ That is, does he follow the teachings of Jesus and does he believe that the Bible is the absolute word of God?”

Dungy further pressed his case as he debated with others on Twitter.

He later noted that it takes more than working in a church to be a Christian.

“I would think it would be difficult for someone who believes that God sees us when we are in the womb (Psalm 139:13-16) to think that it is OK to choose not to bring that life to fruition.”


Dungy said abortion destroys what God creates.

“Please read Psalm 139:13-16. Then tell me if you think God puts babies in the womb or man does? If you believe they randomly get there, then I have no argument. But if you believe God puts them there, then how does anyone have a right to ‘choose’ which ones survive?”

Dungy also noted that his comments are not related to the upcoming election.

Dungy has often publicly expressed his faith.

“I’ve always felt that my Christian principles and what I believed about life was more important than anything, so whatever job I did, that was going to be at the forefront,” Dungy said in a 2016 interview, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
