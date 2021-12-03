Share
Commentary
Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, center, and Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, right, arrive at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Feb. 24, 2020, in Chicago.
Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, center, and Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, right, arrive at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Feb. 24, 2020, in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images)

Nigerian Brother Gives Damning Testimony at Smollett Trial: Actor Coached Him on Throwing Fake Punches, Masterminded Hoax

 By Randy DeSoto  December 3, 2021 at 7:23am
Share

Oh, what a tangled web we weave. It would appear that’s exactly what disgraced actor Jussie Smollett did when he allegedly staged an attack on himself in 2019.

The 39-year-old former “Empire” star faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct charges for making what prosecutors say were false police reports of being the victim of a “hate crime,” CNN reported.

Abimbola Osundairo, who also worked on “Empire,” testified Wednesday at Smollett’s trial that the actor recruited him and his brother to carry out the Jan. 29, 2019, attack in Chicago.

“We went over the details of what he wanted us to say and do,” Osundairo told the court.

Smollett allegedly told him to say, “Empire, f****t, n****r, MAGA.”

Trending:
Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You

“He wants me to attack him, but he wanted me to pull the punch so I don’t hurt him, give him a bruise,” Osundairo added.

The final part of the plan was for him to pour bleach on Smollett and run away.

Do you think Smollett is guilty?

“Who was in charge of this thing?” Special Prosecutor Daniel Webb asked.

“Jussie was,” Osundairo told the jury.

Osundairo said Smollett wrote him a $3,500 check as payment for the staged attack.

Then-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson laid into Smollett at a news conference in February 2019, weeks after the incident.

Johnson accused the actor of faking the whole thing in an attempt to raise his public profile and get paid more for his television role.

Related:
Protesters Demand 'New Kyle Rittenhouse' Receive Felony Charges After Defense Rejects Plea Deal

“This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary, so he concocted a story about being attacked.”

Smollett’s chickens appear to be coming home to roost.

He has pleaded not guilty, but the evidence against him is mounting.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Nigerian Brother Gives Damning Testimony at Smollett Trial: Actor Coached Him on Throwing Fake Punches, Masterminded Hoax
Austin Orders All National Guard, Reserve to Get Vaccinated or Face Pay Loss
Normally Moderate Roberts Savages Roe v Wade, Becomes Hero for Saying What Everyone Else Is Thinking
Kavanaugh Lists Multiple Times SCOTUS Overruled Precedent, Appearing to Suggest Roe Could Be Another
Watch: Psaki Folds When Doocy Hits Her with 6 Brutal Questions About Biden
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!