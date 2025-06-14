Share
'No Kings' Protests Canceled Across Minnesota After Targeted Assassinations Appear to Be Linked

 By Michael Austin  June 14, 2025 at 12:29pm
Organizers for the “No Kings” protests slated for Saturday canceled the events across Minnesota after two Democratic lawmakers were shot earlier that day in what appeared to be politically motivated incidents.

Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as Minnesota Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were targeted at their respective homes.

Hortman and her husband perished, but Hoffman and his wife survived and are currently hospitalized, according to a report from CBS News.

Minnesota State Police revealed that Vince Boelter, the 57-year-old suspect in the shootings, had flyers in his car for the “No Kings” anti-Trump demonstrations in Minnesota, which were also scheduled across the country on Saturday.

“Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said on social media.


The event organizers for Saint Paul, the capital city of Minnesota, released a statement early Saturday afternoon revealing the cancelation of the protests, per CBS News.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in adherence to guidance from Governor Walz and the Minnesota State Patrol, all remaining No Kings events in Minnesota are being canceled immediately,” the statement said.

“This decision comes in light of the ongoing shelter-in-place order and the tragic shooting that targeted two elected officials and their spouses,” the statement continued. “We are doing this in accordance with local and state guidance given the suspect is still at large impersonating a police officer.”

The event in Saint Paul was slated to attract 10,000 demonstrators.

“Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the communities shaken by this violence,” the statement added.

“We are in close contact with our hosts, attendees, and state and local officials and remain committed to ensuring all other events around the country proceed peacefully and safely.”

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz had previously appointed Boelter to serve on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, according to a report from the New York Post.

Boelter’s 2019 appointment was a four-year term.

President Donald Trump meanwhile revealed in a statement that the FBI would aid local and state officials in their work.

“Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

“Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

