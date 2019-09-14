Normally Straight-Laced Pence Actually Mocked Biden After Bizarre Debate Performance

There are plenty of things you can call Vice President Mike Pence. Most of them, if you’re from the left, usually have to be asterisked out. However, “funny” generally isn’t a tag applied to the current veep.

This isn’t to insult him, mind you. We all have our strengths and, well, comedy isn’t exactly Pence’s forte. We generally associate that sort of thing with his boss.

However, maybe he should try it more often.

I say this after a particularly jocund performance at the House Republican retreat the day after the Democrat debate, where Pence mocked Joe Biden’s performance in Thursday’s showdown in Houston.

“Before I lost interest, I was trying to keep track of what was going on,” Pence said .

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Campaign Promptly Walks Back His Most Absurd Line of the Debate: 'Nobody Should Be in Jail for a Nonviolent Crime'

“I heard my predecessor said — he was answering a question about his years in the White House — he said, ‘I’m the vice president of the United States.’”

.@VP Pence: “I heard my predecessor said, he was answering a question about his years in the White House, he said, ‘I’m the Vice President of the United States.’ So, let me be clear, I am the Vice President of the United States.” Full video here: https://t.co/qAByz6o9LV pic.twitter.com/vwNPkpu5ka — CSPAN (@cspan) September 13, 2019

“So, let me be clear: I am the vice president of the United States of America,” Pence said to laughter.

Do you think Joe Biden will win the Democrat nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (6 Votes) 75% (18 Votes)

Pence was referring to an exchange with debate co-moderator Jorge Ramos in which he was asked whether or not the Obama administration had done the right thing with deportations.

“The president [Obama] did the best thing that was able to be done at the time,” Biden said.

“How about you?” Ramos responded.

“I’m the vice president of the United States,” Biden said.

Biden: “I’m the Vice President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/r3ZXwsfFGZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2019

RELATED: Undisclosed 'False Rumors' Are Going Around About Mike Pence & Nikki Haley Is Doing Everything She Can To Support Him

And I’m Ross Perot.

By the way, this was a strange night for Biden. If he thought he was still vice president, he also thought he was serving a different president, since he called Bernie Sanders the commander in chief.

Here’s Joe Biden calling Bernie Sanders President. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/kYfVgmJo6C — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) September 13, 2019

“The president — or my friend from Vermont,” Biden said during an exchange with Sanders.

And this wasn’t even the only gaffe Biden had during the three-hour debate.

Toward the end, he posited that having children listen to the “record player” was somehow a way to solve structural segregation; viewers were a bit more confused whether to be more concerned over the fact he thought that was a good solution or that he thought that he thought anyone other than hipsters still had a record player.

Of more concern was when he said that “nobody should be in jail for a non-violent crime.” His staff would later clarify he only meant drug crimes, because of course he did.

And that’s what made Pence’s comments so funny. Biden’s candidacy is hilarious, and it would elicit more laughter if the consequences weren’t so serious. Perhaps by pointing out how absurd this all is, Pence is hoping he (and his superior) can get a little closer to another four years of working at 1600 Pennsylvania.

Either way, it was good for a laugh.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.