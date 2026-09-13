How Is He Not Under Arrest? Leftist Darling Hasan Piker Explains How to Buy Suicide Drones

Left-wing communist influencer Hasan Piker provoked controversy with resurfaced comments from earlier this year in which he told followers how to purchase and arm explosive drones.

The original comments from Piker, who once said that “America deserved 9/11,” came from a March 2026 livestream but resurfaced on X over the weekend.

“I was thinking about this with, like, the Afghanistan Taliban-Pakistan fight that was taking place. And I was really thinking about this — you really don’t need suicide bombing anymore, you know?” Piker said during a Twitch livestream after showing footage of Iranian Shahed drones, per a report from Mediaite.

“Cause, like, the Taliban guy was like, ‘Oh, you have nuclear arms, but we have suicide bombers. Like, we’ll just blow up your country with suicide bombers.’ And it’s like, you really don’t need that anymore in drone warfare, right?” he continued.

“You don’t need that at all. Just make f***ing drones. You can purchase them from, you know, you can buy them in the online marketplace.”

Warning: This video contains explicit language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Hasan Piker tells his followers suicide bombing is dead, buy Shahed drones instead. “Just make f**king drones. You can purchase them from online marketplaces. China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone. You can buy them at… pic.twitter.com/MA91Hqd31q — Canary Mission (@canarymission) September 5, 2026

Beyond merely commenting on the changing tactics, Piker made remarks explaining the process of buying and arming a suicide drone.

“Like, China literally sells explosive ordnance delivery mechanisms that you can put on a DJI drone that you purchase, like, at virtually no significant cost in comparison to, like, the sophisticated equipment that you need to put together,” he described.

“So… um, I guess, like, at that point, you’re doing that for the love of the game, right? Like, you’re doing suicide bombing just for the love of the game because, like, you want to keep it old school? Is that what it is? Why is bro saying that?” he asked.

“I’m just saying it’s, like, insane that — I mean, this is basically functionally what you could get away with if you facilitated, like, a somewhat good, difficult-to-pull-off suicide bombing strike, right? And instead, you’re just using a Shahed drone that’s, like, $10,000?”

Hasan Piker: “America deserved 9/11. I do not support the United States of America.” Currently campaigning with Abdul El-Seyed. pic.twitter.com/LDjizrQgVN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 4, 2026

Mediaite noted that Piker has previously provoked controversy for his positive remarks about the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon, both of which are backed by Iran.

He made the “America deserved 9/11” comment in a 2019 livestream.

Beyond his commentary in favor of groups deemed terrorist organizations by the U.S. government, Piker garnered backlash for delivering an electric shock to his dog during an October 2025 livestream.

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