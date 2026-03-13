As NYC Considers a $30 Minimum Wage, Business Owners Are Warning About the Consequences

New York City stands to make a decision about its minimum wage that can only hinder growth, create layoffs, and result in price hikes.

City Council recently introduced a bill to set the minimum wage at $30 per hour. Democratic City Councilwoman Sandy Nurse put the “$30 for Our City” legislation forward, WPIX reported on Tuesday.

The outlet laid out the wage hike scheme from the bill.

Businesses and franchises that employ more than 500 people must pay $20 an hour in 2027, $23 in 2028, $26 in 2029, and $30 by 2030.

Small employers have a different road map, with a $19 minimum in 2027, $21.50 in 2028, $24 in 2029, $27 in 2030, and $29 in 2031.

The increase would include a cost-of-living adjustment and yearly hikes that account for inflation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant Association, anticipating one of the consequences of this potential change, said that “we feel like we’re at a tipping point with consumers” with respect to price increases that would offset higher wages.

“There’s only so much you can charge for a slice of pizza or a cheeseburger,” she added.

The Wall Street Journal also reported comments by Moe Chan, who has a coffee and tea company in Queens: “As much as I would like to pay $30, we don’t have money.”

According to the New York state government website, the minimum wage for the city is set at $17, seeing a $0.50 increase at the beginning of 2026.

Although The Wall Street Journal said food delivery drivers who make $21.44 under other regulations are not impacted, 1.68 million workers stand to see an increase. The outlet said Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani — unsurprisingly — supported the $30 wage during his campaign.

In April 2024, California passed a $20 minimum wage for fast food workers, and the effects were immediate. The New York Post reported that chains like Burger King saw menu items like the Texas Double Whopper go from $15.09 to $16.89, a 12 percent increase.

The California Globe, citing a survey by the Berkeley Research Group, noted that 98 percent of fast-food restaurants said they raised menu prices, 89 percent reduced employee hours, 73 percent limited employee shifts or overtime, and 70 percent reduced staff or consolidated positions.

Those are staggering results from a policy that economically inept leftist public officials claim is beneficial.

If New York City increases wages, you’ll see the same results.

Employers must charge more for their products to keep up with higher operating costs, hurting the consumer.

Layoffs would be inevitable. Why would an employer who once paid two people $17 each for an hour of work, totaling $34, keep them both for $60? The workforce will shrink, and employees will find themselves taking on more responsibilities, as they are forced to do their job and that of their former coworker.

Granted, the pay increase schedule does not make the aggressive jump from $17 to $30 overnight, but the effects will be all the same — higher prices and higher unemployment rates.

