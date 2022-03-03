Share
A woman covers her ears with a pillow to deal with an annoying loud noise.
"I mean, it’s so loud," one resident said. "It’s been going all day and all night. So, it’s really frustrating. It’s really annoying." (ViDI Studio / Shutterstock)

Oklahoma Town Terrorized as Bizarre Sound Rings Out Through Night

 By Amanda Thomason  March 3, 2022 at 10:35am
While sound is a part of everyday life for most people, all sounds are certainly not created equal — and a lot of them are annoying even if you don’t have misophonia.

Nails on a chalkboard. Your dog licking itself in the middle of the night. Semi-trucks honking.

But some residents in Luther, Oklahoma, are saying there’s a new, grating sound in the neighborhood: a shrill, piercing screech that is even keeping some of them from sleeping at night.

One local woman, Louise Miller, told KFOR-TV that it’s been going on for weeks.



“It is so loud and shrill,” Miller said. “It’s just this really annoying sound.

“It keeps waking me up at night. And that’s why I’m really upset about this.”

Neighbor Whitney Harbour, who lives between Luther and Wellston, agreed that the constant noise is aggravating.

“I mean, it’s so loud,” Harbour said. “It’s been going all day and all night. So, it’s really frustrating. It’s really annoying.

“We have a sound machine and I’ve just been turning it up really loud. Otherwise, you know, we wouldn’t be able to sleep.”

Harbour added that the intensity of the noise changes, and it sounds like machinery — but no one seems to be able to find the source.

“So, I’ve been driving around, going down the side streets to try to figure out where it’s coming from,” Miller said. “But it’s hard to pinpoint where it’s coming from.”



Both women have tried reaching out to different groups in the area, but no one seems to know what the sound is or how to stop it.

Shelley Dobson is in the area from time to time and said she heard the screeching, too.

“It’s annoying,” she said. “It was loud. It was enough to get your attention and go, ‘What is it?'”

She also tried contacting an oil company that has a presence in the area, and it said it would send a crew out to check on things.

People commenting on the Facebook share of KFOR-TV’s article on Feb. 8 had a variety of suggestions for the source, ranging from aliens and bigfoot to oil and gas compressors.

“Legend has it that it is the sound of new residents of Choctaw driving over potholes for the first time,” one reader offered. “Supposedly the shrill or screams carry for miles.”

