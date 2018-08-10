Omarosa Hasn’t Released Her Book Yet, It’s Already Being Torn Apart

More doubt is being cast on a tell-all book from former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster, said Friday that Manigault Newman’s claim in her book that he overheard President Donald Trump use the “N-word” are “flat-out false.”

“I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149,” he tweeted. “She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify.

“Very shoddy work.”

I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018

Luntz is not the only person to accuse Manigault Newman of inaccurate reporting in “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, denied the book’s claim that Trump used racial slurs against him.

According to a review of the book from The Guardian, Trump referred to Conway, who is half-Filipino, as a “F—ing FLIP!” and “F—ing Goo-goo.”

Conway, who has openly criticized Trump, said that “the allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous.”

“It’s absurd all around,” he said.

The White House issued a stark denial of another claim made in book.

Manigault Newman claims that Trump fought with the White House’s chief usher over the installation of a tanning bed in the private residence, according to The Washington Post.

But a White House senior official told New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi that “there is no tanning bed” in Trump’s residence and that there has “never been any request” to install one.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders ripped Manigault Newman’s book in a statement released Friday.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” she said.

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration,” Sanders added.

The book goes on sale Tuesday.

