On Monday, accomplished filmmaker Ava DuVernay stood before the BFI London Film Festival audience and declared, “Hollywood is over.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-nominated documentarian shared that the era of institutional control was coming to an end.

“It’s done. They’re buying each other, they’re collapsing. It’s all changed,” DuVernay said. “They’re selling studio lots. The idea of going to Sundance and getting a three-picture deal from Harvey Weinstein? He’s in prison.”

Instead of being financed by the major media companies, DuVernay suggested crowdfunding through different “kinds of apps and sites” as an alternative.

“Everything has changed,” said DuVernay.

The question she attempted to answer was, “What can we build now that’s new, that serves more kinds of people and kinds of stories?”

These comments come amid commercial success for low-budget independent releases in 2026.

Curry Barker’s $522 million hit “Obsession” and Kane Parker’s $400 million psychological horror “Backrooms” were two of 2026’s most successful films.

But these films were not products of established film companies. They were from small indie creators.

Shooting on relatively small budgets, selling directly to audiences, and sidestepping the usual Hollywood studios allowed them to produce very successful cinema.

They are not the only ones stepping away from traditional media.

Reporting from Politico in August 2026 revealed a large physical exodus from the 30 Mile Zone around Los Angeles’ studios. Film companies are moving operations to Illinois, Georgia, and New York.

Do you agree with Ava DuVernay's statement that 'Hollywood is over'? Yes, the industry is changing permanently No, Hollywood will adapt and survive Unsure, need more time to see how it unfolds Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, the industry is changing permanently 77% (10 votes) No, Hollywood will adapt and survive 8% (1 vote) Unsure, need more time to see how it unfolds 15% (2 votes)

Financial incentives to leave California have driven many successful filmmakers away from the Golden State.

A June investigation by The Hollywood Reporter found that many of these film locations have been taken over by small content creators or influencers.

DuVernay confirmed the decentralization of the industry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that “more and more, it will be about artists and audiences connecting directly without a middle man or company that brings them together.”

DuVernay’s documentary “14th” has a limited theatrical release on Nov. 27, 2026, followed by its global streaming premiere on Netflix on Dec. 4, 2026.

The movie examines the 14th Amendment, the context behind its ratification, and the battles surrounding it today.

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