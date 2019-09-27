SECTIONS
Packers Player Spotted Praying Fervently After Opponent Injured in Scary Collision

Avonte Maddox of the Philadelphia Eagles is attended to after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 26, 2019.Dylan Buell / Getty ImagesAvonte Maddox of the Philadelphia Eagles is attended to after being injured in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 26, 2019. (Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

By Jake Harp
Published September 27, 2019 at 9:05am
With the Green Bay Packers trailing the Philadelphia Eagles by seven points and driving the field with minutes to play Thursday night, Lambeau Field was buzzing. Until suddenly it wasn’t.

With just over a minute remaining on the clock, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers to pick up a first down. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was attempting to bring Tonyan down when teammate Andrew Sendejo came flying in to help but instead collided with Maddox.

Just like that, football took a back seat at Lambeau Field. As medical personnel worked on Maddox and a stretcher was brought out, it became clear that this was not a routine injury.

The entire Eagles team came onto the field and surrounded Maddox as he was loaded onto the stretcher.

Some Packers players also came out onto the field. Fox cameras briefly showed punter J.K. Scott praying fervently alongside linebacker Ty Summers as Maddox was being tended to.

Once Maddox was on the stretcher and set to be removed from the field, Eagles players moved in closer to provide words of encouragement.

Eagles players said Maddox was conscious and laughing, according to ESPN.

“I was cracking jokes just to make him laugh. He laughed a lot, actually,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said.

“He was good. He was moving around, so that was a good sign,” Jenkins added.

After the lengthy injury delay, both teams had to quickly turn their attention to a game that was still up for grabs.

Two plays after the injury, Nigel Bradham intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass in the end zone, locking up a 34-27 upset win for the Eagles.

“To get the opportunity to go seal the game for him … speechless,” Bradham said after the game, referring to Maddox.

Maddox was sent to a Green Bay hospital but was released in time to fly home with his team, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Maddox provided an update himself on Friday morning.

“Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good,” he tweeted.

