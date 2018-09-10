SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Palestinian Office in DC To Be Closed for Refusing to ‘Take Steps’ for Peace

Alex Brandon / AP PhotoThis Nov. 18, 2017 file photo shows the Washington office of the Palestine Liberation Organization. President Donald Trump is closing the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s mission in Washington, the latest American strike against the Palestinians during the stalled Mideast peace process. The announcement was expected on Monday. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

By The Western Journal
at 8:40am
Print

The Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, D.C. will be closed down after the State Department declared the PLO has not done enough to approach negotiations with Israel.

The latest on the Trump administration and the Palestinians (all times local):

12:51 p.m.

The United States is pledging to use “any means necessary” to protect American citizens and allies from International Criminal Court prosecution.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, says the court is “illegitimate” and “for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us.”

TRENDING: ‘Just Stand’: Army Vet Rolls Out New Anti-Nike Clothing Line

Bolton delivered his remarks Monday to the conservative Federalist Society in Washington.

He says that the court threatens the “constitutional rights” of Americans and U.S. sovereignty.

The ICC, which is based in the Hague, has a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

President Bill Clinton signed the Rome Statute that established the court, but his successor, George W. Bush, renounced the signature, citing fears that Americans would be unfairly prosecuted for political reasons.

Do you think this is a good decision?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

____

11:32 a.m.

The State Department is announcing the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington.

The department says that the PLO “has not taken steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel.”

It accuses the Palestinian leadership of condemning a yet-to-be-released Trump administration plan to forge peace between Israel and the Palestinians. It also contends that the PLO is refusing to engage with the U.S. government on peace efforts.

RELATED: US Drastically Cuts Aid to ‘Irredeemably Flawed’ Palestine UN Program

In its statement Monday, the department says its decision is also consistent with administration and congressional concerns with Palestinian attempts to prompt an investigation of Israel by the International Criminal Court.

The Palestinian leadership accuses the U.S. administration of bias toward Israel. The administration has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and cut aid to Palestinians.

____

9:59 a.m.

The U.S. plans to close the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington in its latest show of support for the U.S-Israel relationship.

National Security Adviser John Bolton was expected to discuss the plans in a speech Monday, saying the Trump administration wouldn’t keep the office open “when the Palestinians refuse to take steps to start direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel,” according to prepared remarks.

The Palestinians say U.S. officials have notified them their mission will be closed, the latest in a series of American blows to the Palestinians.

This follows moves by President Donald Trump to end funding for the United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees, slash U.S. aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza and cut funding to hospitals in Jerusalem that serve Palestinians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Peter Hasson

Steve ScaliseZach Gibson / Getty Images

Scalise Sends Dire Warning About Leftists Inciting Violence

Chris Agee

Dianne Feinstein; Gavin Newsom

Two of California’s Most Prominent Democrats Have Momentum Working Against Them in Tight Elections

Savannah Pointer

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd during a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Billings, Montana, on September 6, 2018.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

CNN Publishes Letter Reportedly Stolen off Trump’s Desk

Jack Davis

A prototype of US President Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall being built near San Diego.Guillermo Arias / Getty Images

Trump Reveals His Backup Plan if Congress Won’t Fund the Wall

Chris Agee

Former President Barack Obama speaks to students at the University of Illinois Scott Olson / Getty Images

Obama Takes Direct Shot at Trump, Calls Him Out by Name Publicly for First Time Since Leaving Office

Jack Davis

The White House in Washington, D.C.Orhan Cam / Shutterstock

White House Staffers Reportedly Narrow Down Op-Ed Suspects List to a Few People

Jack Davis

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, Republican of Nebraska, speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference 2016 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, March 3, 2016.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

GOP Senator Claims He ‘Regularly Considers’ Leaving Republican Party

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.