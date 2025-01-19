Persecuted Pastor and Wife Finally Gain Freedom from Indian Prison

An Indian Christian pastor and his wife were released on bail from prison in the country’s Uttar Pradesh state last month, returning home shortly before Christmas as they continue to face accusations of breaking anti-conversion laws.

Ashok Yadav, who is a Protestant minister, along with his wife, Phoola Devi, spent 20 months in prison but were granted bail on Dec. 5, per UCA News, a Roman Catholic media outlet covering Asia.

“They are very happy to be released and get home for Christmas,” a relative said, according to The Christian Post.

The couple asserted in court documents that they were falsely accused under the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh of trying to convert guests in their house, who they say planted evidence against them, UCA News reported.

The complainant is reportedly a member of Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist organization, which has its power base in the central and northern parts of India.

Those Hindu nationalists reportedly joined with police to disrupt a prayer service and bring Yadav and his wife into custody, according to the Post.

Almost 80 percent of those who live in Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India by population, are Hindus.

The government of the region intensified its anti-conversion law four years ago, with more amendments in July that expose Christians who share the gospel to the threat of life imprisonment, per UCA News.

“In December so far, 19 people have been arrested and jailed in different parts of the state for alleged violation of the new draconian law,” an unnamed Protestant pastor told UCA News.

“At least 40 bail applications of our people are pending before the high court and rest in lower courts,” he continued.

India is currently one of the nations in which Christians are most likely to face legal crackdowns or physical violence for their faith in Jesus Christ.

One report from Open Doors noted that some states in India have “anti-forced-conversion” laws that are in practice “misused to punish Christians by falsely accusing them of conversion.”

“Even in states with no anti-conversion law, police have arrested Christians for evangelistic activities,” the report noted.

“There is a high level of physical violence; honor killings, acid throwing, mob beatings and other atrocities happen regularly all over the country,” Open Doors continued.

“The rampant circulation of disinformation targeting Christian activities (such as prayer meetings or preaching) by vigilante groups on social media has created enabling conditions for mob beatings and other atrocities against Christians.”

Many Christians in India come from the Dalit caste, otherwise known as “untouchables,” and face barriers to advancement in Indian society as a result of their status.

The Christian community in India is nevertheless the second most literate in the country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.