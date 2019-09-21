PETA Successfully Gets Elephant Images Removed from Trader Joe's Stores

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is trumpeting a new success and has announced that the Trader Joe’s chain of stores will repackage certain products to eliminate designs that include circus elephants.

The action comes after PETA lobbied the grocery chain to update its packaging, Fox News reported. Elephants, once a staple of traveling circus shows, have been retired from many shows due to concerns over their treatment.

“The new designs at Trader Joe’s perfectly reflect that our society no longer tolerates beating elephants into submission for circus shows,” Rachel Mathews, the PETA Foundation’s deputy director of captive animal law enforcement, said in a statement Friday on the organization’s website.

She said that with this latest victory under its belt, PETA will be calling upon more companies.

“PETA looks forward to seeing other compassionate companies follow Trader Joe’s lead and ditch old-school imagery that normalizes cruelty to animals,” her statement said.

TRENDING: Beto Reveals the Democrats' True Agenda

PETA said that during its lobbying with Trader Joe’s to eliminate circus elephants from packaging, it “pointed out that in nature, elephants spend their time roaming vast spaces, foraging, or playing with their families.”

Should Trader Joe’s have caved to PETA? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“In circuses, it’s standard practice to beat, shock, chain, and whip elephants, lions, bears, and other animals in order to intimidate them into performing confusing and painful tricks. Circuses tear baby animals away from their mothers, lock animals in cages and on chains, and cart them from city to city.”

The change will not be visible immediately. PETA claimed Dane Bane, the CEO of Trader Joe’s, said the chain will sell products with the current packaging until existing stocks are gone, and then replace them with the new packaging, Fox reported.

Trader Joe’s did not make a public comment about the upcoming change.

Despite the company’s silence, Twitter had lots to say about PETA’s victory.

https://t.co/KBLzlZaFZQ Another company caves to the never-satisfied leftist mob. Sad really, that creativity and art now have to be politically correct, even on peanut butter jars. — Advizor-54 (@Advizor54) September 20, 2019

Millions of cows are living in their own filth, eating corn, and being slaughtered for meat, but thankfully PETA convinced Trader Joe’s to remove a cartoon elephant from their food packages. Justice! — Kathryn Mhatre (@klodgebar) September 20, 2019

RELATED: Flashback: PETA Tried To Run This Ad Protesting Thanksgiving. NBC Said No Chance

Trader Joe’s is supposedly taking images of circus elephants off of packaging because of PETA. All this talk of how we need to control bullying in our country…what the hell would this be considered? Companies in America need to grow a set! — Michelle Boswell (@peruringmaster) September 20, 2019

And now all of the world’s problems are solved.https://t.co/qSkIp1OMN5 — woohooPhilly (@woohooPhilly) September 19, 2019

The circus elephant currently is a design element on packages of Trader Joe’s peanut snacks, toilet paper and organic peanut butter.

The elephant is not only on the package of Trader Joe’s peanut snacks; it is also part of the company’s marketing pitch.

“Science has proven that elephants have better memories than most of their wild animal counterparts, hence the saying, ‘An elephant never forgets…’ With science as our guide, we can say with certainty that after sampling a trunk-ful, an elephant would truly never forget Trader Joe’s Bamba Peanut Snacks,” the company says on its website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.