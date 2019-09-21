SECTIONS
PETA Successfully Gets Elephant Images Removed from Trader Joe's Stores

By Jack Davis
Published September 21, 2019 at 9:42am
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is trumpeting a new success and has announced that the Trader Joe’s chain of stores will repackage certain products to eliminate designs that include circus elephants.

The action comes after PETA lobbied the grocery chain to update its packaging, Fox News reported. Elephants, once a staple of traveling circus shows, have been retired from many shows due to concerns over their treatment.

“The new designs at Trader Joe’s perfectly reflect that our society no longer tolerates beating elephants into submission for circus shows,” Rachel Mathews, the PETA Foundation’s deputy director of captive animal law enforcement, said in a statement Friday on the organization’s website.

She said that with this latest victory under its belt, PETA will be calling upon more companies.

“PETA looks forward to seeing other compassionate companies follow Trader Joe’s lead and ditch old-school imagery that normalizes cruelty to animals,” her statement said.

PETA said that during its lobbying with Trader Joe’s to eliminate circus elephants from packaging, it “pointed out that in nature, elephants spend their time roaming vast spaces, foraging, or playing with their families.”

Should Trader Joe’s have caved to PETA?

“In circuses, it’s standard practice to beat, shock, chain, and whip elephants, lions, bears, and other animals in order to intimidate them into performing confusing and painful tricks. Circuses tear baby animals away from their mothers, lock animals in cages and on chains, and cart them from city to city.”

The change will not be visible immediately. PETA claimed Dane Bane, the CEO of Trader Joe’s, said the chain will sell products with the current packaging until existing stocks are gone, and then replace them with the new packaging, Fox reported.

Trader Joe’s did not make a public comment about the upcoming change.

Despite the company’s silence, Twitter had lots to say about PETA’s victory.

The circus elephant currently is a design element on packages of Trader Joe’s peanut snacks, toilet paper and organic peanut butter.

The elephant is not only on the package of Trader Joe’s peanut snacks; it is also part of the company’s marketing pitch.

“Science has proven that elephants have better memories than most of their wild animal counterparts, hence the saying, ‘An elephant never forgets…’ With science as our guide, we can say with certainty that after sampling a trunk-ful, an elephant would truly never forget Trader Joe’s Bamba Peanut Snacks,” the company says on its website.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
