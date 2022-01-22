Picture This: Top Photos of the Week

A jogger looks at The Stone of Hope, a granite statue of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., at his memorial in Washington, DC, on Jan. 14. Martin Luther King Day, which celebrates the Jan. 15, 1929, birth of the civil rights leader, was observed this week in the US. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)
Although much of the world seems frozen over by the icy grip of winter, this week’s top photos capture glimmers of hope that are shining through across the globe. Whether it’s in the form of food for the hungry, the faithfulness of pets or families taking part in festivities, there is evidence everywhere that light, joy and laughter are prevailing over darkness and despair.
