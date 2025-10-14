Police Ask Public for Help as Surveillance Video Appears to Show Chilling Abduction

Police in Wichita, Kansas, are seeking any help they can get as they try to find a woman who screamed for help in a recent surveillance video.

The woman’s scream is recorded on a video posted to X by the Wichita Police Department.

“We’ve worked throughout the day on this investigation, following up on numerous leads, and we appreciate the public’s help,” the police department’s post read.

We’ve worked throughout the day on this investigation, following up on numerous leads, and we appreciate the public’s help. At this time, we have not been able to identify the female and male seen in the video. Exploring all options, we’ve reached out to our regional and… pic.twitter.com/APj14eTdRI — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 13, 2025

“At this time, we have not been able to identify the female and male seen in the video,” the post said.

“Exploring all options, we’ve reached out to our regional and federal law enforcement partners for additional assistance. Our team has processed the audio, reducing background noise, hoping that someone will recognize her voice,” the post said.

“Please take a moment to review the video. If you recognize either of these individuals, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111,” the post said.

The post noted that an Oklahoma incident was not related to the video.

Police also released an image of the woman who appeared to be abducted from what appears to be the outside of a house.

🚨 Wichita Police Department Request for Assistance 🚨 The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the female in the photo. She was last seen being taken by force on October 12, 2025, at approximately 2 AM., in the 1400 block of… pic.twitter.com/isf2c3ciky — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 13, 2025

“She was last seen being taken by force on October 12, 2025, at approximately 2 AM., in the 1400 block of North Volutsia. Your assistance is vital in helping us ensure her safety,” the post said.

The video was taken Sunday at about 2:00 a.m. in Wichita.

According to KSN-TV, a Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the identification of either the man or woman is now at $2,000.

Police said they have reviewed missing persons reports and have examined other security camera footage in the neighborhood.

The homeowner whose camera caught the scene told KSN-TV she does not know the woman in the video.

“The community, we’re all concerned,” neighbor Shawntrice Beard said.

“I stay really close. I say right down the street, I’ve been staying here for approximately over a year now, and like I said, it’s alarming to see this transpire and take place definitely in our community. Things do happen, but not like this,” the neighbor said.

