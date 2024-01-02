Left-wing billionaire George Soros was the victim of a swatting incident Saturday amid a spike in fake calls sending police to the homes of high-profile people.

In the Soros incident, police in Southampton, which is on Long Island, said a 911 call came in at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

The caller told police he had just shot his wife at the mansion located on the island’s elite South Shore and was planning to shoot himself.

Police were rushed to the location, but the report was false, Southampton Police Detective Herman Lamison said Monday.

“Spoke to security, searched the premises. It was [a] negative problem,” the Post said a recording of police radio traffic showed one officer as saying.

It was not revealed whether Soros or any family members were at the house at the time.

George Soros’ Southampton estate ‘swatted’ in latest fake 911 call https://t.co/pFkYfjjdKn pic.twitter.com/wLMWpOGc6V — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2024

Swatting — fake calls that report crimes to trigger a police response — increased over the holidays, with a number of governmental leaders targeted.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia noted that she was a victim.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” she posted on X.

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

Major Rodney Bailey of the Rome, Georgia, police said that a caller from Rome, New York, told a suicide hotline that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s Georgia address and would shoot himself next, according to NBC.

Police initially responded but halted their response after it was determined the call was a hoax.

Republican Rep. Brandon Williams of New York was also a swatting victim, according to CBS.

“I organized my family in the kitchen and told them to hang out and keep their hands visible,” he said.

He noted that he tried to salvage the moment by sending officers on their way with cookies.

Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/uQ2xkzLVJ6 — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) December 25, 2023

“There are so many things going on in our society that are disrupting our systems,” Williams said.

“Swatters are disrupting police, getting them out on these fake calls. This could be targeted at judges, state officials and law enforcement, too,” he said.

