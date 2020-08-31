President Donald Trump was getting a post-convention bounce among one critical piece of America’s electorate even before the Republican convention was through.

A new Hill-HarrisX poll that ended after the first two nights of the Republican National Convention found that Trump’s support among black voters rose by 9 percentage points, according to The Hill.

The survey showed that 24 percent of black voters believe Trump is doing a good job. That was up from a level of 15 percent in a survey taken Aug. 8-11.

The poll, which was taken from Aug. 22 through Aug. 25, has a margin of error of 1.83 percentage points.

The new poll also found that Trump’s support among Hispanic Americans rose from 30 percent in the earlier poll to 32 percent last week.

It wasn’t the only good news for Trump related to election polls. According to USA Today, a Morning Consult poll released Saturday also showed Trump gaining ground post-election.

Marc. A. Thiessen, a columnist for The Washington Post, wrote last week that Trump had launched “a concerted appeal to African American voters” that Thiessen dubbed “an outstanding start.”

Thiessen noted the indictment of Democrats delivered by Kim Klacik, a minority female Republican running for Congress in Maryland’s Seventh District, in which she said, “The Democrats have controlled my city, Charm City, for over 50 years, and they have run this beautiful place into the ground.”

“Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts and guns on the street — that is now the norm in many neighborhoods … Sadly, this same cycle of decay exists in many of America’s Democrat-run cities. And yet, the Democrats still assume that black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted,” she said.

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a black Democrat, noted that “the Democratic Party does not want black people to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades,” Thiessen noted.

Trump created “the most inclusive economy ever, with record low unemployment for African Americans,” Jones said, according to Thiessen.

Thiessen wrote that black voters are well within Trump’s grasp.

“Why would Republicans expend this much time and effort on the first night of their convention trying to win over the Democrats’ most loyal voting bloc? For one thing, Biden’s African American support is soft compared with Hillary Clinton’s: In recent live polls, he leads among Black voters by an average of 67 percentage points, well below Clinton’s 81-point margin in the 2016 exit polls,” he wrote.

Thiessen wrote that Trump “has an outstanding record to which he can point.”

Herschel Walker is a 37-year friend of President Trump. “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I’d have a 37-year friendship with a racist.” @HerschelWalker pic.twitter.com/ALOYL1HqJt — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2020

He also cited what her called “powerful” comments from former NFL star Herschel Walker that were delivered at the convention.

“I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist,” Walker said. “.… Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson also defended Trump.

“President Trump does not dabble in identity politics. He wants everyone to succeed and believes in the adage, ‘a rising tide lifts all boats.’ Many on the other side love to incite division by claiming that President Trump is a racist. They could not be more wrong,” Carson said, according to Axios.

“What is racist is the fact that African-Americans have the highest abortion rate. President Trump is the most pro-life president in our country’s history. He will continue to fight for those who cannot yet speak,” Carson said.

