Share
News
Pope Francis greets people at the end of the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. (Filippo Monteforte - AFP / Getty Images)
Pope Francis greets people at the end of the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. (Filippo Monteforte - AFP / Getty Images)

Pope Francis Hospitalized, 'Struggling to Speak': Report

 By Joe Saunders  February 14, 2025 at 12:30pm
Share

The leader of the world’s Roman Catholic Church has been hospitalized in Rome and forced to cancel all public activities through the weekend, according to news reports.

Pope Francis, 88, was active Friday morning, meeting with the prime minister of Slovakia and other dignitaries, according to the Associated Press.

However, he appeared in ill health and, according to CNN, was “struggling to speak for extended periods.”

Francis has suffered from bronchitis for the past week, according to the AP, and it was evident before his hospitalization.

“On Friday, he appeared bloated and pale during the handful of audiences he held before going to the hospital,” the AP reported. “The bloating appeared to indicate that the medication he was taking to help treat the lung infection was making him retain water.”

He showed similar symptoms at his general audience on Wednesday:

Francis’ health has been a concern from virtually the start of his papacy in 2013 when he succeeded the retiring Benedict XVI.

As a young man, the Argentine native had to have part of a lung removed because of a severe respiratory infection, the AP reported.

In 2021, he had part of his colon removed because of diverticulitis, according to the AP. In recent years, failing health has forced him to use a wheelchair and, as recently as September, was forced to cancel public appearances because of “flu-like” symptoms, the AP reported at the time.

Of course, the pontiff hasn’t been without political controversy during more than a decade in the Vatican.

He has shown a clear distaste for American conservatives and was an outspoken critic of now-President Donald Trump as far back as 2016, when he opposed then-candidate Trump and called him “not a Christian” because of his plans to crack down on illegal immigration.

On Monday, he released an open letter to the bishops of the United States opposing what the letter described as “mass deportation” of illegal immigrants.

Has Pope Francis damaged the Catholic Church?

That strikes even many practicing American Catholics as hypocritical, considering that some of the most famous professing Catholics in American politics are former President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrats whose political party fervently embraces abortion — a practice Catholic dogma considers equivalent to murder.

He has also made plenty of opponents by seemingly taking a liberal stance on issues such as homosexuality (though the Catholic Church remains firm on the sanctity of marriage) and allowing a symbol of Hamas terrorism to be placed in a Vatican nativity scene.

He has also made it clear that there are limits to conservative dissent he will allow in the church.

Related:
Pope Francis Abruptly Cancels Events Due to Health Issue

Francis is expected to be in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital at least through Monday, the AP reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Pope Francis Hospitalized, 'Struggling to Speak': Report
Another One: Trans Teen Arrested, Vast School Shooting Plot, Planned for Year, 'I Hate You All DIE DIE DIE'
Body Language Expert Blows Hole in Media's 'President Musk' Narrative After Watching Oval Office Meeting
After 3 Weeks on the Job, Trump Getting Close to Doubling Support from Black Men
Karoline Leavitt Goes Off on CNN's Kaitlan Collins After Gulf of America Question: 'Let Me Just Set the Record Straight'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation