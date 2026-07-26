Popular New Age Influencer Quits Occult Practices, Deletes Videos and Becomes Christian

A popular New Age tarot card reader has deleted her previous social media content and revealed that she has become a Christian.

“Alex in the Ordinary” — who had nearly one million followers on TikTok — announced that she would stop creating tarot card content or “offering any more readings or sessions,” per a report from The Christian Post.

“Over the past nearly a year, my faith has become the most important thing in my life. Through that journey, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting, questioning, praying and trying to understand my faith more and where God was starting to lead me,” she said.

“This hasn’t been an overnight change. This has been a gradual journey that has slowly changed the way that I see my life and my faith.”

She directed users to a new TikTok account that will center on “conversations about Scripture” and “whatever the Lord holds for me to share.”

The new account revealed that her real name is Alexandra Ashcroft.

Its new handle is “alexcourageinchrist” — and it already boasts over 50,000 followers.

“I can’t preempt it because I’m not worried about tomorrow. We don’t worry about tomorrow. We focus on where our feet are now on this walk,” she continued.

The first video centered on her reflections about John 15:18, in which Jesus tells His disciples that “if the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.”

Ashcroft said that the crucifixion of Jesus is the reason why she does not mind if the world hates her — or that she has received criticism for stopping the use of tarot cards.

“I don’t mind when people tell lies,” she said.

“I don’t mind conspiracy because nothing compares to the sacrifice that Jesus made.”

Ashcroft is not the only New Age influencer who has turned to Jesus Christ in recent years.

Doreen Virtue, who was the world’s bestselling New Age author, incorporated some Christian beliefs into her use of practices from other religions, as well as tarot cards and tools like “vision boards.”

She became fantastically wealthy from her work, even living on a 50-acre ranch in Hawaii, as she wrote in a 2022 article for Christianity Today.

But Virtue happened upon a sermon from Alistair Begg about the passage in 2 Timothy 4 about false teachers itching the ears of their hearers.

She started reading through the whole Bible, and when she encountered the warnings against practices like divination and mediumship in Deuteronomy, she repented and turned to Jesus Christ.

“Having to admit that I was wrong to the entire world — my books were published in 38 languages — has been deeply humbling. Even so, I needed that humility to better learn how to lean upon God,” she reflected.

“I still feel guilty knowing that people continue to use and sell my old products, even though I have begged them to stop. But these situations offer opportunities to share the gospel. I pray continually that God will use my witness to point New Agers to Jesus.”

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