Portland Rioters Arrested After Spending Thanksgiving Day Smashing Storefronts

By Jake Dima
Published November 27, 2020 at 9:29am
A group of rioters in Portland broke multiple windows and defaced storefronts during Thanksgiving Day unrest, according to police.

At least 10 businesses were attacked, including grocery stores, banks, an auto service center and several other unspecified retail locations, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers noted “thousands of dollars of damage.”

Three people ranging in age from 23 to 38 were each charged with ten counts of criminal mischief and a juvenile was arrested, according to police.

One was found with a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

Both contractors and employees were called in to board up windows during the violent night.

Officers determined that more than four people were involved in the vandalism, and the investigation is ongoing.

