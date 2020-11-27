A group of rioters in Portland broke multiple windows and defaced storefronts during Thanksgiving Day unrest, according to police.

At least 10 businesses were attacked, including grocery stores, banks, an auto service center and several other unspecified retail locations, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers noted “thousands of dollars of damage.”

Three people ranging in age from 23 to 38 were each charged with ten counts of criminal mischief and a juvenile was arrested, according to police.

Press Release: Group causes thousands of dollars of damage along Southeast Hawthorne – Police make arrests (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/cY0CbWNmnq pic.twitter.com/TJ3Cmjc2lb — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 26, 2020

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

One was found with a semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

Both contractors and employees were called in to board up windows during the violent night.

Officers determined that more than four people were involved in the vandalism, and the investigation is ongoing.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.