Portland Rioters Storm Local College, Attempt To Torch Business on Election Night

By Jake Dima
Published November 4, 2020 at 8:41am
A group of rioters in Portland smashed windows at a local college and attempted to set a building on fire on Tuesday night, according to law enforcement.

Around 100 rioters swarmed the streets near Portland State University, shattering windows at a college police precinct, student union and educational hall, according to a news release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Rioters then destroyed a Starbucks storefront and dumped flammable liquid into the coffee shop. Deputies said they “interrupted a potential arson.”

Kaiave James Douvia, 22, was arrested for criminal mischief, burglary and disorderly conduct.

Connor Austin, 25, was booked for interfering with a peace officer.

Deputies recovered body armor, gas masks, a tire iron, a dumbbell and an umbrella from the mob.

Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







