A group of rioters in Portland smashed windows at a local college and attempted to set a building on fire on Tuesday night, according to law enforcement.

Around 100 rioters swarmed the streets near Portland State University, shattering windows at a college police precinct, student union and educational hall, according to a news release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Rioters then destroyed a Starbucks storefront and dumped flammable liquid into the coffee shop. Deputies said they “interrupted a potential arson.”

Unified Command: At 9pm, individuals participating in a march from Director Park arrived at the PSU Public Safety Office. Some individuals broke windows to the Public Safety Office, and then turned their attention to the Starbucks at 1717 SW Park… pic.twitter.com/cjZkKiDsVm — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020

TRENDING: Supreme Court Sides with Black Lives Matter Leader in Key Case

Kaiave James Douvia, 22, was arrested for criminal mischief, burglary and disorderly conduct.

Connor Austin, 25, was booked for interfering with a peace officer.

Deputies recovered body armor, gas masks, a tire iron, a dumbbell and an umbrella from the mob.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.