Previously Convicted Felon Arrested in Connection with Baltimore Tech CEO's Murder

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2023 at 8:20am
The suspect in the murder of a Baltimore tech company CEO has been arrested.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Albert Maresca said Jason Billingsley, 32, was arrested late Wednesday night at a train station in Bowie, Maryland, according to WBAL-TV. Police said more information about the case would be released Thursday.

In addition to being wanted in connection with the murder of Pava LaPere, 26, Billingsley was sought in connection with an attempted murder, arson and rape that took place on Sept. 19.

LePere was found dead at her apartment building on Monday. Police said she died due to blunt force trauma.

Billingsley was released from prison in October 2022. He had been sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2015 for first-degree sex offense, assault and false imprisonment, but a judge suspended most of his punishment, WBAL reported.

Billingsley’s record included a 2011 guilty plea after being charged with beating and assaulting a former girlfriend. In December 2009, he was given a suspended five-year sentence for assault and two years of probation.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, “There’s no way in hell he should have been out on the street,” adding that he’s “extremely frustrated” that Billinglsey was set free, according to Fox News.


“These cases impact people’s lives for [eternity],” Scott said.

“The conviction should be the conviction. … We are tired of talking about the same people [committing] the same kind of crimes over and over again.”

“We have to stand up here and talk about someone’s life cut down short by someone who should still be in prison,” he said.

Former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams said he was puzzled by the suspect’s release.

“My recommendation would have been absolutely under no circumstances … that this individual should have been back on the streets of Baltimore,” he said.

Williams called for an “extensive investigation” into how Billingsley was released.

“It is without a doubt that somebody or bodies in Baltimore have what I defined as blood on their hands by permitting this violent criminal to be released and back on the streets of Baltimore,” Williams said.

LaPere was the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies. She received a Forbes 30 Under 30 Award in 2023 in the social impact category.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
