Pro-Life Group Has Surprise for Planned Parenthood and Their $20 Million Spending Spree

On Friday, Students for Life of America announced a strategic effort to call on U.S. senators in key states to defund Planned Parenthood in response to the abortion organization’s $20 million campaign.

“We don’t need Planned Parenthood, but with fewer women choosing them all the time, they sure need our money,” Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins told The Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

She explained that the pro-life group is determined to effectively counter the abortion organization’s campaign with its own mission.

SFLA’s campaign targets West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Kentucky, according to a Friday news release, and follows its series of national campus tours including #Sockit2PP and #WomenBetrayed.

The Students for Life campaign will include calls and letters to Democratic and Republican Senators alike.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

The group will also host events to spread awareness on school campuses, churches and at community centers.

“As mid-term elections get closer every day, the Pro-Life Generation will be energizing and mobilizing their Millennial peers to vote pro-life and put pressure on politicians of every party to defund Planned Parenthood,” Hawkins told TheDCNF.

SFL’s campaign comes after Planned Parenthood announced it will spend $20 million dollars in states with upcoming Senate and governor races where Democrats are likely to win, in order to make its spending as effective as possible.

“Reproductive rights and health is at stake in this country and has been at stake for years, but especially this year,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund Director Deirdre Schifeling said Thursday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Do you agree with Vice President Mike Pence that abortion will disappear in our lifetime? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We think this is critical, critical for protecting, and hopefully expanding, access to reproductive health care in the states,” Schifeling added.

Planned Parenthood will spend its campaign money in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the Post-Dispatch reported.

We’re focusing on “races where we think we can be a decisive factor,” Schifeling explained. These eight states have 2018 Senate and governor races, and most are presidential swing states.

Planned Parenthood’s $20 million campaign comes largely in response to a number of 2017 pro-life legislative successes.

RELATED: Pro-Life Californians Fighting Back After School Introduces Access To Abortion Pill

Nineteen states adopted 63 new restrictions on abortion access in 2017, according to a Jan. 2 Guttmacher Institute report.

This is the largest number of enacted abortion restrictions in a year since 2013.

In addition to 2017-implemented restrictions, U.S. states have passed 401 anti-abortion policies that span back to January 2011, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Lawmakers in 30 states have also presented abortion bans for consideration, and six states put abortion bans into law in 2017, Guttmacher reported.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.