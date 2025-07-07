Pro-Trump GOP Rep. Follows Through with Plans to Step Down, Has Hard Date: Report

A congressional Republican who last month announced his tentative plans to resign after voting for the “Big, Beautiful Bill” has officially stepped down now that the bill has been signed into law.

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, a Republican, officially resigned via a video published to X on Friday morning, a few hours ahead of President Donald Trump formally signing the “Big, Beautiful Bill” into law:

It’s with a heavy heart that I say farewell. To my constituents across Tennessee’s 7th District—thank you. The trust you put in me is humbling. I will look back fondly on my years of serving as your voice in Washington. pic.twitter.com/fwjVMCRtpQ — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 4, 2025

In the video above, he revealed that he was leaving to start a new business involving taking on the Communist Chinese Party.

“While I cannot give the details here, I will be doing something specifically designed to help America compete against the CCP, but this time in business,” he said.

According to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram, Green’s last official day in Congress will be July 20.

GOP TN Rep Mark Green resigns after OBBB vote. His last day will be July 20 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

Do you approve of the “Big Beautiful Bill”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Green’s resignation video came a day after he voted for the “Big, Beautiful” bill just as he’d promised he would last month.

Prior to his resignation, he served on the House Homeland Security Committee since 2023. And prior to entering Congress, he was a Tennessee senator from 2013 to 2018.

Green famously led the effort last year to impeach then-Homeland Security Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his utter failure at securing the southern U.S. border.

Today was my last vote in Congress. My time here started with a fire to serve veterans, it continued with leading the historic impeachment of a cabinet secretary, and now it ends with achieving real border security. I am grateful my last vote was for the one Big Beautiful Bill. pic.twitter.com/tmmqmrmiav — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) July 3, 2025

In his tentative resignation announcement made last month also via video, Green made sure his constituents knew that he intended to stay until the “Big, Beautiful Bill” reconciliation package passed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress.,” he said. “Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up.”

“As a result, today I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package,” he added.

After nearly 40 years of public service, I am stepping back from my position as a Congressman. Thank you to all the people of TN-07 who have supported me during my tenure as their representative.https://t.co/c4dvWO0R91 pic.twitter.com/7ocyf4aT2X — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) June 9, 2025

Despite Green following through on voting for the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” his loss from Congress will serve as a blow to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who’s already dealing with a slim majority.

All this comes after former Florida Rep. Mike Waltz left his post to serve in the administration and Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon announced his own retirement from Congress.

A special election is coming soon to replace @RepMarkGreen as he has announced plans to resign from Congress upon passage of the BBB. The left thinks they can take this seat. The establishment thinks they can control it. But YOU will have the final say. #keepTN7red pic.twitter.com/bG65pX6Ul0 — Jody Barrett For Tennessee (@JodyBarrett4TN) July 1, 2025

According to the Washington Examiner, some of the Republicans lining up to seek Green’s seat include Matt Van Epps, Tennessee state Rep. Jay Reedy, Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight, combat veteran Jon Thorpe, and Tennessee state Rep. Jody Barrett.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.