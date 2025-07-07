Share
House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., flanked by other members of congress, speaks during a news conference about the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., flanked by other members of congress, speaks during a news conference about the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo)

Pro-Trump GOP Rep. Follows Through with Plans to Step Down, Has Hard Date: Report

 By V. Saxena  July 7, 2025 at 9:29am
A congressional Republican who last month announced his tentative plans to resign after voting for the “Big, Beautiful Bill” has officially stepped down now that the bill has been signed into law.

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, a Republican, officially resigned via a video published to X on Friday morning, a few hours ahead of President Donald Trump formally signing the “Big, Beautiful Bill” into law:

In the video above, he revealed that he was leaving to start a new business involving taking on the Communist Chinese Party.

“While I cannot give the details here, I will be doing something specifically designed to help America compete against the CCP, but this time in business,” he said.

According to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram, Green’s last official day in Congress will be July 20.

Green’s resignation video came a day after he voted for the “Big, Beautiful” bill just as he’d promised he would last month.

Prior to his resignation, he served on the House Homeland Security Committee since 2023. And prior to entering Congress, he was a Tennessee senator from 2013 to 2018.

Green famously led the effort last year to impeach then-Homeland Security Secretary Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his utter failure at securing the southern U.S. border.

In his tentative resignation announcement made last month also via video, Green made sure his constituents knew that he intended to stay until the “Big, Beautiful Bill” reconciliation package passed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress.,” he said. “Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up.”

“As a result, today I notified the Speaker and the House of Representatives that I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package,” he added.

Despite Green following through on voting for the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” his loss from Congress will serve as a blow to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who’s already dealing with a slim majority.

All this comes after former Florida Rep. Mike Waltz left his post to serve in the administration and Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon announced his own retirement from Congress.

According to the Washington Examiner, some of the Republicans lining up to seek Green’s seat include Matt Van Epps, Tennessee state Rep. Jay Reedy, Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight, combat veteran Jon Thorpe, and Tennessee state Rep. Jody Barrett.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




