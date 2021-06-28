Path 27
News

Protesters Arrested at Pride Parade After Demonstrators Clash with Police

Kaylee Greenlee June 28, 2021 at 7:14am
Path 27

At least three people were arrested after Pride demonstrators clashed with police officers in New York City Sunday evening, the New York Post reported.

It’s unclear what sparked the conflict between the demonstrators and officers. Officers tried to establish a perimeter as people fought and were pushed to the ground, video shows.

Police deployed pepper spray in response to demonstrators throwing bottles and tampering with metal barricades in Washington Square Park, according to the Post.

A woman claimed she saw four people who “were marching and enjoying Pride, nothing else,” pepper-sprayed in the area.

“They were just on the floor,” the woman said, according to the Post.

Trending:
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here

“I saw people on the floor rubbing their eyes.”

Christine Chung, a reporter for The City, shared more details about the scene in a Tuesday tweet.

“There’s talk of mace happening right now at Washington Square Park,” she wrote.

“There is a sea of cops here.”

New York Police Department officers were dressed in riot gear and riding bicycles next to the park where the Pride celebration was held, according to the Post.

“I am currently watching NYPD charge Washington Square Park with riot gear (helmets, pepper spray, batons) … potentially to break up pride celebrations? It certainly looks like they are confronting people celebrating pride from my vantage point,” Business Insider Reporter Meredith Cash tweeted.

Were the police right to arrest the protestors?

When asked what was happening at the park, an NYPD legal representative allegedly told Cash, “Oh, nothing. Everyone who was at the parade is now at the park. A little while ago we had a bottle-throwing incident.”

Related:
Schools Forced to Let Transgender Students Use Whichever Bathroom They Please as Supreme Court Lets Ruling Stand

Law enforcement officials ordered the crowd to disperse from the area and arrested those who refused to comply, according to the Post.

The NYPD did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
Protesters Arrested at Pride Parade After Demonstrators Clash with Police
As Arizona and Texas Struggled with Border Crisis, Gov. Ron DeSantis Took Action
Biden's Race-Based Debt Relief Program Blocked by Florida Judge
Sen. Josh Hawley Calls Out Canadian Government for Religious Freedom Violations
Biden Nominee Once Involved in Eco-Terrorism Case Also Advocated for Population Control
See more...

Conversation