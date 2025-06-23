Putin Vows Assistance to Iran as Officials Meet in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to assist Iran during a meeting Monday morning with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“The completely unprovoked act of aggression against Iran is without foundation or justification,” he said of the recent attacks by Israel and the U.S. on Iran, according to a Kremlin transcript.

“Russia has long-standing, strong, and trustworthy relations with Iran, and we are committed to supporting the Iranian people through our continued efforts,” he added.

What remained unclear was what sort of exact “support” Russia intended to provide.

BREAKING: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi in Moscow. Putin tells Araghchi: Please convey my best wishes to the President and the Supreme Leader of Iran. pic.twitter.com/a2Fz3KxHxx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025

What was known was that Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wanted Putin to do “more” than he’d already pledged to do, according to Reuters.

“Iran has not been impressed with Russia’s support so far, Iranian sources [said], and the country wants Putin to do more to back it against Israel and the United States,” Reuters reported. “The sources did not elaborate on what assistance Tehran wanted.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly said the same Monday morning, telling reporters that his country expected Russia to play a more active role in the conflict given its partnership with Iran, according to The Washington Post.

All Russia had done thus far was try to mediate between the United States and Iran regarding the latter’s nuclear program.

When Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked on Monday about the prospect of supplying Iran with weapons, he sidestepped the question.

“It depends on what Iran needs,” he replied. “We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete. We have stated our position. This is also a very important manifestation. This is a kind of support for the Iranian side. … Everything will depend on what Iran needs.”

“Today, the Iranian foreign minister will have contacts with us where we will be able to exchange views after this dramatic escalation, and the Iranian side will be able to inform us about its proposals and its vision of the current situation,” he added.

He focused on mediation, seemingly signaling that the Russians didn’t intend to go beyond trying to play peacekeeper.

But it could be argued that Russia owes Iran a favor or two.

“Iran has been a staunch supporter of Russia in its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, first supplying self-detonating drones and then helping set up a Russian factory to produce them,” the Post noted.

Some have theorized that Iran will no longer be able to provide any more drones given its fraught situation at home.

This is also good for @Ukraine and bad for Russia. Russia has relied on drones and other armaments from Iran in the war in Ukraine. These deliveries are going to stop. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 22, 2025

Iran was backed in its request for more help by influential Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev. After the United States bombed Iran over the weekend, he called for Putin to possibly supply “air defense systems and missiles” to Iran.

“It’s time for us to help Tehran with satellite intelligence data, air defense systems and missiles,” he said.

Senior Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, meanwhile, said on Monday that Putin wasn’t told in advance of the U.S.’s bombing of Iran and that the Russian president had no plans to speak with President Donald Trump.

