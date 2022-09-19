For the average middle-class American, the Democrats’ solution for the increasingly high cost of gas prices is a little tone deaf, to say the least.

Instead of actually combating inflation, Democrats have doubled down on their inflation-inducing expenditures.

Their solution is “electric vehicles.” Can’t afford gas? Then buy an electric car, they say.

This response is especially tone-deaf given how commonly electric vehicles seem to have problems.

But the government’s push for electric vehicle use is having a very real impact on producers, which is having an impact on consumers.

On Monday, Fox News reported that, in January, Ram will be discontinuing the EcoDiesel, what’s known as a “mild hybrid” and one of the most fuel-efficient efficient vehicles on the road.

For the most part, it appears the truck is being discontinued to make way for Ram’s first all-electric vehicle, according to Fox News.

According to Fox News, the EcoDieseloffers a whopping 33 mpg highway fuel economy rating, topping similar vehicles offered by Chevrolet and GMC.

According to a news release from Ram brand CEO Mike Koval Jr., the truck was the first of its kind to exceed 1,000 miles of range, and had the highest diesel torque rating and best towing capability in its class.

Of course, the EcoDiesel was not without problems.

For example, according to Fox News, chief among these was the fact that the truck had “faulty emission controls.”

This eventually led to a $300 million payout to owners and a recall of the vehicle in order for Ram to provide an update to its software.

However, the vehicle is popular and generally dependable. Still, it will now be removed from Ram’s lineup to make way for a completely electric-powered model.

Over the past year, several stories have popped up regarding the many failures of electric trucks.

For example, in November, a couple decided to give their new Rivian R1T a test drive by taking it on a cross-country road trip from Detroit to Los Angeles and back. The vehicle is an all-electric pickup with a whopping $79,500 starting cost.

The couple didn’t exactly have a fun trip, to put it gently.

They spent roughly 10 to 20 hours just charging the vehicle. For long stretches of the trip, the couple was forced to stop every 100 miles to charge up.

In yet another disaster story featuring an electric truck, one journalist with Car and Driver attempted to tow an RV with three different electric trucks — the Hummer EV, Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightening — and found that the trucks could only make it roughly 100 to 140 miles.

On the kind of long road trip one would hope to go on with an RV, it sure wouldn’t be pleasant if you couldn’t make it to your destination before dark because your truck had to charge so often for so long.

What’s very clear is that electric vehicles are extremely expensive and come with a whole host of tradeoffs.

Yet, in order to fix a problem they caused — namely, rising gas prices — Democrats are trying to force Americans to change their lifestyles, and their policies are forcing manufacturers to help them do it.

